Obesity Management Needs 'Ongoing' Attention For Long-Term Benefits: Expert

Set realistic goals and not chase numbers mindlessly. Management of obesity needs long-term support.

Obesity has emerged as one of the most challenging conditions to treat in the long term. Patients who live with obesity and medical professionals who treat obesity know that though it is possible to achieve significant weight loss in the short term, it is extremely difficult to maintain it in the long term. Weight regain is almost inevitable for almost all patients who have attempted to lose weight. While losing weight is an extremely gratifying experience, weight regain can be equally mortifying and demotivating. Sadly, more often than not, it is blamed on a lack of will power or a weakness of character.

In the last few years, our understanding about the biological, behavioral and environmental factors driving the body weight conundrum has evolved and now there is a lot more focus on the role of long-term management of obesity for its effective control.

Why is it so difficult to lose weight and keep it off?

Most people think that continuing the same diet or weight loss program month on month will lead to consistent and progressive weight loss results at the same rate. However, it doesn't work like that. Whichever weight loss program you start with, initially you will lose weight quite fast, then despite the same amount of effort the weight loss slows down, until you stop losing weight and hit a wall. This happens because human body is naturally tuned to adaptive mechanisms. There are adaptations in energy expenditure with weight loss, feedback circuits that influence food intake, homeostatic mechanisms, appetite regulation and so on. The moment our body gets less food it also reduces energy expenditure and increases appetite. In short, when you are trying to lose weight, your body is trying its best to resist the weight loss and preserve its current condition.

In addition to this there are many other factors at play such as genetics and environmental factors. Easy availability of calorie dense food doesn't make our weight loss journey any easier. But in general, more weight a person loses, greater is the battle against the biological responses of our body to not only stop losing weight but also to try to gain the weight back.

Need for long term management of obesity

First of all, obesity must be treated on the same lines as other chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and so on. We need to accept that currently with the available therapies like diet and lifestyle modification, drug therapy, endoscopic therapies and bariatric/metabolic surgery; we may not be able to "cure" obesity, but we can do a fairly good job of "controlling" it. These therapies are complimentary to each other and various permutations and combinations may need to be used on a tailor based approached depending on the clinical profile and the disease severity of the patient.

With our enhanced understanding of the patho-physiology of obesity we now understand that management of obesity needs long term support. Nothing works in isolation and in short term. We need to work in tandem on the biological, psycho-social, educational and environmental contributing factors of individual variability in patients.

Both patients and weight loss professionals need to understand that obesity management needs "ongoing" attention for long term benefits. Continuous sensitization, counselling, support and persistent intervention are a key to weight maintenance. Different weight loss interventions may need to be added at different stages to help patients achieve their weight loss goals. Every patient experiences a different trajectory when it comes to disease progression. In some cases, the disease remains well controlled with minimal intervention while in some it may progress faster. Escalation or de-escalation of therapy may be needed from time to time depending on how the condition is progressing. This is where the role of long-term monitoring comes in.

Additionally, it is also important to set realistic goals and not chase numbers mindlessly. Sometimes, just maintaining a certain weight may be enough for good health and fitness levels. Hence repeated counselling sessions may help patients to set goals that are achievable and adequate. Obesity is not just a lifestyle disease but its treatment revolves majorly around modification of our lifestyle. This needs deeper motivation and handholding and unless it becomes a way of life, it's not easy to manage this condition.

Living with obesity is a lifelong affair just like diabetes or hypertension. So just like a patient with diabetes visits a diabetologist on a regular basis for effective blood sugar control, please make an appointment schedule with your weight loss specialist on a regular basis too and most importantly, don't miss those appointments.

The article is contributed by Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Consultant Bariatric and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Saifee, Apollo Spectra, Namaha and Currae Hospital, Mumbai, India.