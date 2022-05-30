5 Nutritious Indian Salad Dressings To Try In Summer

What comes to our mind when we think of salad dressing - Honey Mustard, Green goddess, etc., doesn't it?

Have you ever thought that our Vedic food culture has a huge variety of salad dressings by itself? Another story is that salads have very little space on Indian food plates but play an essential role. Like the guest appearance of Salman Khan, that one scene makes all the difference in the movie. Let us quickly check out a few healthy salad dressings shared by Nutritionist Smitha Shetty (Founder of The Smitha Shetty).

Tadka: Have you noticed that salads have tadka in them across India? It is the best way to ensure that flavours are further enhanced and the nutrient of the salad is intact. The base of the tadka is oil, and the spices are based on the region one is from. The Oil used for tadka is either coconut, mustard, sesame or peanut, depending on which part of the country you are from. These oils are rich in good fat, such as MUFA and PUFA, which helps maintain heart health and reduces bad fat in the body.

Have you noticed that salads have tadka in them across India? It is the best way to ensure that flavours are further enhanced and the nutrient of the salad is intact. The base of the tadka is oil, and the spices are based on the region one is from. The Oil used for tadka is either coconut, mustard, sesame or peanut, depending on which part of the country you are from. These oils are rich in good fat, such as MUFA and PUFA, which helps maintain heart health and reduces bad fat in the body. Lemon: Omg! Aaj kal tho, it is at some other level. It is not only the topmost food of the summer but also adds outstanding flavour to our salads. We Indians can't do without lemon, can we? Lemons contain a high amount of soluble fibre, plant compounds and vitamin C that make them so unique. Once the lemon is digested, it creates a perfect PH level, acting as an immunity booster.

Grated coconut: Coconut is the present era's superfood of the west. In India, it is prevalent, especially across the coastal region. Coconut not only adds great flavour but also cools in nature. Coconut helps in managing blood sugar very well. It prevents bloating and constipation. It reduces the risk of Alzheimer's, and of course, it also helps lose weight.

Coconut is the present era's superfood of the west. In India, it is prevalent, especially across the coastal region. Coconut not only adds great flavour but also cools in nature. Coconut helps in managing blood sugar very well. It prevents bloating and constipation. It reduces the risk of Alzheimer's, and of course, it also helps lose weight. Curd: Who has not eaten raita? Curd is one of the most flavoured salad dressings. Its glories are unlimited. The taste which is offered in the salad is also unique. It is loved across India. Curd provides many benefits, such as beautiful skin and hair. However, one of the most amazing is that it helps fight vaginal infection. It is widespread in summer.

Who has not eaten raita? Curd is one of the most flavoured salad dressings. Its glories are unlimited. The taste which is offered in the salad is also unique. It is loved across India. Curd provides many benefits, such as beautiful skin and hair. However, one of the most amazing is that it helps fight vaginal infection. It is widespread in summer. Coriander: Last but not least is the coriander, a summer speciality. It rules the salads, curries and dals. Its anti-inflammatory qualities prevent bad gut and aid in fighting infection better. It also promotes hair, skin and hair health.

PS:These are a few summers specific salad dressings. There is countless salad dressing based on season and place.