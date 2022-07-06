Nutritional Medicine: A Holistic Approach Towards Human Health

Eating healthy is different for different people; if we ask a group of people what healthy eating means to them, we'll probably get 100s of different answers from each. For some, eating healthy means restraining from fast food and consuming only fruits and vegetables, while for a few others, it may mean enjoying every food limits without feeling guilty, and for few, it may mean a particular type of diet; intermittent fasting, keto diet Mediterranean diet, paleo diet etc. and people with allergies or any other medical condition have their idea of healthy eating. So, in short, there is no single correct answer to what eating healthy means.

According to Dr. Narendra Shetty, Chief Wellness Consultant, Kshemavana, eating healthy is human, and as individuals, we all have different wants and needs, which finally affect our food choices. Anything nutritious enough to fulfil our nutritional needs is considered healthy. Every food we take affects our bodies in different ways. Our body absorbs and digests protein and carbohydrates from these foods and converts them into energy that helps our body grow and keep healthy.

Nutritional Medicine

Nutritional medicine is a holistic approach to the interactions of nutrition and the environment on human health. We remain healthy when the body is supplied with the correct balance of foods, vitamins and minerals. Good nutrition can reduce the risk of diabetes, heart diseases, stroke, various types of cancers, osteoporosis, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and keep a man healthy from within by improving overall wellbeing, the ability to recover from illness and most importantly, increasing energy levels.

Major Food Groups

There are five major food groups; fats and oils, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, grains, and meat. But, over the years, the world of food and nutrition has changed into a standard and approachable practice. But unfortunately, our food is depleted in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals due to soil depletion, green harvesting, and cold storage. Our bodies are then affronted daily with excessive production of free radicals caused by our polluted environment and stressful lifestyles. As a result, oxidative stress is the root cause of over 70 chronic degenerative diseases.

Role Of Nutrition

Nutrition plays an essential role in virtually every medical condition. The food we eat is amongst the most significant factors that impact gene expression. It follows that correcting nutritional imbalances prevents and treats many common diseases. Healthy eating goes beyond the nutrients, and it's about how the food makes you feel and gives you the strength you need. Here, balance is the key to nourishing and having a healthy relationship with food. The growth in building a good relationship with food doesn't happen overnight; it takes time, patience and lots of experiments to understand what your body needs. But we must remember that eating healthy doesn't always end up as you planned. We will need to adapt to the circumstances of daily life, which may happen more often than not, regardless of the reason.

Conclusion

Changing eating habits is challenging for everybody, but this is a journey to healthy eating; one meal doesn't define your practices. This process can be fastened with the help of certified nutritionists and doctors who can understand your body and guide you regarding the food that can help you stay healthy long-term. Therefore, as long as you aim to nourish your body and listen to what it needs, healthy eating gets its meaning and is at peace with food.