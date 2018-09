To stay healthy proper hydration is extremely important. Not drinking enough water in a day can lead to dehydration. It can cause headaches, fatigue, low blood pressure, muscle cramps, skin problems, etc. However, prolonged dehydration can cause serious health issues like multi-organ failure. Many experts recommend us to drink enough water to stay hydrated. But there are various water-rich foods which you can incorporate into your diet instead of water and they will provide you with a large amount of water.

Top 5 water-rich foods:

Watermelon

The water content in watermelon: 92 per cent.

It is very healthy and one of the most hydrating foods you can have. A 1-cup (154-gram) serving contains over a half cup (118 ml) of water. Watermelon is also the best source of several important nutrients, including vitamin C, vitamin A, magnesium and some fibres. One cup of watermelon provides only 46 calories. It reduces appetite due to its water content and thus, promote weight loss. Furthermore, it is rich in powerful antioxidants, including lycopene. According to studies, this compound helps to reduce the oxidative damage of cells, which has been linked to diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. You should consume it as a side dish or a refreshing snack.

Cucumber

The water content in cucumber: 95 per cent.

They are another hydrating and healthy food to include in your diet. Cucumbers are entirely made up of water. They also provide a small amount of some nutrients, such as vitamin K, potassium and magnesium. In a half-cup (52-gram) serving they provide only 8 calories. Their water content makes them very refreshing. Without adding a significant number of calories to your diet, You can eat a relatively large portion of cucumbers. It is easy to incorporate cucumbers into your diet as it is helpful for maintaining weight. You can include cucumbers in cooked dishes like stir-fries and soups, also you can add it to sandwiches and salads.

Lettuce

The water content in lettuce: 96 per cent.

Lettuce has several health-promoting properties. One cup (72 grams) of lettuce provides more than a quarter cup (59 ml) of water and also 1 gram of fibre. Additionally, lettuce is high in vitamins K and A, both of which helps to keep your bones and immune system healthy. It also provides 5 per cent of your daily needs for folate, it is important for pregnant women, as it can help prevent neural tube birth defects. In a 1-cup (72-gram) serving there are only 10 calories. You can easily incorporate lettuce into your diet by using it to make salads, burgers and wraps.

Zucchini

The water content in zucchini: 94 per cent.

It provides in-numerous health benefits and extremely nutritious. One cup (124-gram) serving of chopped zucchini contains more than 90 per cent water and 1 gram of fibre. Both these compounds are great for keeping you full. In 1 cup (124 grams) serving they provide only 20 calories. It is also rich in vitamin C, it is essential for a healthy immune system and helps to protect against a number of diseases. You can have it as a side dish or add it to soups, salads and stir-fries.

Celery

The water content in celery: 95 per cent.

It is a very healthy and hydrating food to include in your diet. In a 1-cup serving, it provides close to a half cup (118 ml). The calorie content of 1 cup celery is just 16 calories. It is very beneficial for weight loss food due to its high water content and a low number of calories. Celery contains lots of important nutrients and some fibres.

It is rich in vitamin K and potassium, which helps to protect certain types of bone-related diseases like osteoporosis and heart diseases. It can be eaten raw or cooked, you can also add it to soups and salads, or eat celery sticks along with a healthy dip such as Greek yoghurt or hummus.