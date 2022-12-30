Sports Nutrition: All About Athlete's Dietary Needs

A highly energized athlete is more charismatic, more alert and influential, and more likely to bounce back from a poor performance.

Kids today are overfed but undernourished because they get more than enough calories from all the processed, junk, and fried foods they eat. Such types of food lack nutrients, which. h then increases their chances of becoming obese, increasing their risk of type-2 diabetes, Hypertension, and other health issues in their later years. In addition, nutrition improves the child's indoor and outdoor performance by elevating their concentration, mood, and productivity.

Food, Nutrition, And Diet

Understanding the basics of food, nutrition, and diet appears prudent for supporting physical sports and leading a healthy lifestyle. Unfortunately, especially after the pandemic, kids who have seen the world through electronic screens have developed socially awkward habits.

Athlete's Dietary Needs

Nutrition strategies for athletes can be developed by analyzing several parameters, viz., body weight and design, training periodisation, dietary assessment, biochemical parameters, and physical fitness.

Individualized food regimens can be created for athletes, considering the various stages of training and competition.

Sports nutrition is a multifaceted approach that covers the following:

Macro and Micronutrient adjustments to suit the game and individual

Provide adequate energy to train better

Maintain or achieve body composition goals

Injury Prevention

Adequate hydration

Recovery Nutrition

Nutrient Timing

Vitamin D From Sunlight

The vitamin D we get from sunlight is essential for bone health, skeletal muscle growth, and immune and cardiopulmonary function, influencing athletic performance. In addition, sunlight is necessary for maintaining the circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock. This internal clock governs sleep patterns and energy levels throughout the day.

Conclusion

Athletes put enormous power every day into training, performing, and practising. An athlete's stamina levels would fall, and their performance would suffer if they don't get sufficient sunlight or sleep. Athletes must gather as much energy as possible to perform at their best. A highly energized athlete is more charismatic, more alert and influential, and more likely to bounce back from a poor performance.