Price of onion has shot up to a whopping ₹110-120 per kg in the national capital. It is expected to rise further and remain high till January when the new crop hits markets. But will you ditch the superfood to save money?

The answer is obvious. We can’t afford to lose the health benefits associated with onions. The vegetable has been recognised for its medicinal properties since ancient times. Onions were earlier used to treat ailments like headaches, heart disease and mouth sores.

Health benefits of onions

Onions are a nutrient-dense food. A member of the Allium genus of flowering plants, the vegetable contains various vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are good for health in many ways.

Onions are low in calories and high in vitamins and minerals. Particularly, this vegetable contains high level of vitamin C, that helps regulate immune health, collagen production, tissue repair and iron absorption. Vitamin C is also a powerful antioxidant and help in protecting cells against damage caused by free radicals.

This superfood is rich in B vitamins, including folate (B9) and pyridoxine (B6) — which are essential for metabolism, red blood cell production and nerve function.

Onions are also a good source of potassium, which is required for normal cellular function, fluid balance, nerve transmission, kidney function and muscle contraction.

Good for your heart

Antioxidants and compounds present in onions can help fight inflammation and reduce cholesterol levels — thus lowering heart disease risk. The anti-inflammatory properties also helps reduce high blood pressure.

Fights cancer

Onionin A, a sulfur-containing compound, found in onions has been linked to reduction in tumour development and spread of ovarian and lung cancer in studies. Onions also contain flavonoid antioxidants such as fisetin and quercetin, which may help inhibit tumour growth.

Controls Blood Sugar

Eating onions may help control blood sugar in diabetes patients. Besides, quercetin and sulfur compounds found in onions possess antidiabetic effects. It has been shown that quercetin interacts with cells in the small intestine, pancreas, skeletal muscle, fat tissue and liver to control whole-body blood sugar regulation.

Improves Bone Density

Nutrients found in onions can also help reduce oxidative stress, boost antioxidant levels and decrease bone loss. Thus, eating this vegetable may prevent osteoporosis and improve bone density.

Antibacterial effects

Onions can fight harmful bacteria, such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) and Bacillus cereus.

Quercetin extracted from yellow onion skin can inhibit the growth of bacteria associated with stomach ulcers and digestive cancers.

Support Digestive Health

Onions are good source of fibre and prebiotics, which help strengthen gut health, boost immunity, reduce inflammation and enhance digestion.

Particularly, the vegetable is rich in prebiotics inulin and fructooligosaccharides, which help increase the number of friendly bacteria in your gut and improve immune function, find studies. Adding more onions to your diet will benefit your overall health.

Healthy skin and hair

Eating onions gives you vitamin C that help support the building and maintenance of collagen. We may aware that collagen provides structure to skin and hair.