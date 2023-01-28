Nutritional Deficiency In India: Are We Aware Or Ignorant?

Lack of proteins, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, folic acid, vitamin A, calcium, etc., are common deficiencies among Indians.

WHO & Global Nutrition report, 2021, mentions that India is eating a poor diet. While poverty remains the most significant cause of nutritional deficiency, lack of awareness of a healthy balanced diet, consuming a faulty diet in the form of refined carbohydrates, sugar, and fatty junk food, and the influence of western diet also substantially contribute to nutritional problems in the urban population. In addition, Dr Sanjay Gohil. MD (Path), Consultant Pathologist, Head of Dept. Haematology & Transplant Immunology (HLA), Metropolis Healthcare Limited says that specific secondary causes, which include disorders that may lead to faulty or inadequate absorption of these nutrients, such as cystic fibrosis, lactose intolerance, celiac disease, pernicious anaemia and pancreatic insufficiency, may also be causes for lack of adequate nutrition.

Macro And Micronutrients

Nutrients are chemical compounds in food. For example, carbohydrates, fat and protein are macronutrients required in large quantities & are essential for energy production, building, and maintaining muscle mass. In contrast, micronutrients are Vitamins & minerals though needed in smaller amounts, that play critical roles & if not consumed adequately, can harm health.

Lack Of Adequate Proteins

Lack of proteins, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, folic acid, vitamin A, calcium, etc., are common deficiencies among Indians. The symptoms of these nutritional deficiencies vary but commonly observed signs & symptoms are weakness, weight loss, reduced appetite, fatigue, poor concentration, depression, constipation, irritability, increased susceptibility to infections, slow recovery from illnesses, palpitations, pale skin, and hair loss. Etc. Simple blood tests like CBC and serum levels of these vitamins and minerals help identify and manage these deficiencies.

Diet And Environmental Factors

They affect the levels of nutrients. In addition, other factors like genetic and cultural predispositions and atmospheric factors like pollutants, medications, and skin tone may also contribute towards it. Therefore, nutritional deficiency is widespread all across India, irrespective of the general dietary and social practices.

Deficiencies Awareness And Diagnostic Testing

There is a need for better awareness of deficiencies and their related diagnostic testing in certain regions.

Vigilance and a timely diagnosis by rapid testing and associated treatment strategies will further help reduce India's nutritional deficiency burden.

The Indian Government has taken many initiatives in the form of policy measures, missions, plans and various national programmes.

A standard federal-driven programme for all nutrition stakeholders to create nutritional awareness in a larger population and the effectiveness of policy processes and activities across sectors at the national level will help to decrease the healthy problem burden in India.

You may like to read