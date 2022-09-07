- Health A-Z
Healthy muscles are generally likened to visible outward, such as cosmetic appearances like a ripped body or washboard abs. But that isn't wholly true. Healthy muscles are more than skin deep; their significance is even more profound. Healthy muscles are essential in maintaining strength and the ability to do everyday activities that make life meaningful and fulfilling. Conversely, poor muscle health can slowly affect a person's ability to continue doing even the most minor daily activities that are taken for granted, such as walking or breathing. Regarding keeping your muscles strong and healthy, nutrition and exercise are the two pillars. Dr Irfan Shaikh, Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs at Abbott's Nutrition business, shares more about the relationship between muscle health and nutrition and why even the most robust exercise regimes will be ineffective if not supported with the correct nutritional intake.
While younger people can typically offset natural breakdown, the balance can shift with age. We lose about 8% of our muscle mass per decade, starting as early as 40 years. Typical symptoms of decline in muscle health include fatigue, loss of strength and energy, poor mobility and a weaker immunity shield.
Losing muscle is natural, but its rate of progression and adverse effects don't have to be. Nutrition and muscle health go hand in hand. After all, food fuels every cell in your body and supports your muscles for strength. So adequate nutrition and a balanced diet are great ways to support muscle health. But no single food provides all the nutrients needed for good health, so eating various foods is essential.
Here are some methods in which you can be more mindful of your nutrition intake and build and protect muscles:
As adults age, muscle loss and slower recovery times might seem daunting. However, incorporating the right nutritional supplements into their diet can help avoid the so-called downfalls of ageing and build muscle mass to retain mobility, strength and energy levels as we age.
