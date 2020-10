Keto diet is a high-fat, low-carb diet. But you need to know the difference between healthy and unhealthy fats. Here are the best and worst fats when on a keto diet.

On your pursuit to lose weight, you must have come across several diets. Today, keto or ketogenic diet is one of the most followed diets in the world. Many weight watchers are relying on it for fast and effective weight loss results. In fact, some studies suggest that a keto diet provide other health benefits, including improving blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease and more. However, it is important to know what to eat and what to avoid when on a ketogenic diet. When you are on a high-fat, low-carb diet, you need to know the difference between healthy fats and unhealthy fats.

When you eat a high-fat diet, your body reaches a phase called ketosis. It is a metabolic state in which the body produces ketone bodies out of fat and use them for energy instead of carbs. However, some fats can hamper this process and elevate your risk of developing diseases such as heart disease. So, today we are sharing with you a list of healthy fats that you should have when you are on a keto diet.

Healthy Fats

For years, we were urged to ban fats from our diet. However, more and more studies have suggested that eating healthy fats is, in fact, good for the body. For those of you wondering which fats are best for your health, keep reading on.

Polyunsaturated Fats

You can include polyunsaturated fats in your diet. However, you need to be careful about its intake. Most sources of polyunsaturated fats contain omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. However, you should eat more foods rich in omega-3s. Too much omega 6 can increase your blood pressure and lead to blood clots, which can increase the chances of heart attack and stroke. Omega-3s, on the contrary, are extremely important for the body. Coldwater fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines are great sources of omega-3. Nuts, seeds, flaxseed oil and canola oil are some other good sources you can include in your diet.

Monosaturated Fats (MUFAs)

Monosaturated fats are good for you if you are following a keto diet. It is touted as one of the healthiest fats to include in your diet. MUFAs can help lower cholesterol, control blood pressure and blood sugar levels, and alleviate the risk of heart diseases. Olive oil, avocado oil, nuts, canola oil, sesame oil are some of the good sources of monosaturated fats.

Saturated Fats

Not all forms of saturated fats are bad, but you must limit the quantity. Eating too much of this fat can increase cholesterol levels, and lead to heart problems. Red meat, coconut oil, eggs, cocoa butter, ghee, butter are some of the sources of good saturated fats. However, you must limit your intake.

Unhealthy Fat

It is also important to know the kind of fats you should avoid or at least reduce when you are on a keto diet.

Trans Fats

When it comes to unhealthy fats, trans fat tops the list. It is a form of saturated fat. It is associated with several negative health effects. Studies have linked the intake of trans fat with heart disease, inflammation, and high “bad” LDL cholesterol. Processed foods like cookies, French fries, and fast food are high in trans-fat.