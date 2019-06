While we advise a healthy balanced diet for weight loss that includes all the essential nutrients, here is our list of vegan foods that are very effective in helping you battle the bulge. © Shutterstock

The key to a slim body is eating the right foods. No matter how much time you spend in the gym, if you are not focusing on eating right, you will not be able to shed the amount of fat you want to. A vegan diet is plant based and is loaded with greens and vegetables and nuts and fruits and whole grains. This makes it a perfectly balanced and healthy diet. It excludes animal protein, milk, eggs, and dairy products.

Many studies have been conducted on the health benefits of a vegan diet and these studies prove that some of the food items included in a vegan diet promotes health and helps in weight loss. However, if you are on a vegan diet you may be low on essential nutrients like omega 3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, vitamin D, iron and calcium. Consult a nutritionist to make sure that these are not missing from your meals.

Garlic

Garlic contains gingerols and shogaols, which stimulate biological activities like metabolism and digestion. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, it acts as a diuretic and suppresses the hunger hormone leptin. It also prevents emotional eating by fighting against harmful chemicals that trigger stress and regulating the cortisol level in the body. Apart from this, garlic also keeps your cholesterol levels in check. Inflammation is linked to obesity and ginger is known to reduce it. This herb inhibits the expression of genes involved in the inflammatory response.

Almonds

Almonds are low in calories and therefore, should be included in any weight loss diet. Also, they contain healthy fat and are low in carbohydrates. Additionally, almonds are rich in vitamins A, D, and B12, that play a significant role in improving the body’s metabolism. Good metabolism can help burn more calories. Besides, almonds are loaded with an amino acid known as L-arginine, which can help burn more fats and carbs if eaten before exercising, says a recent study. It has been featured in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition. These nuts are good for curbing hunger pangs, which, in turn, aids in weight loss.

Berries

Berries like blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, goji berries and mulberries are low in calories and high in nutrients. These qualities make them perfect for your platter when you are trying to lose weight. They can also supress your sweet cravings and prevent you from having excessive sugar, which is a known factor behind weight gain. According to a study published in the journal Appetite, berries are quite filling due to the presence of fibre in them. By slowing down the digestion process, berries can provide you satisfaction and prevent you from over eating. Additionally, they can help decrease the cholesterol levels and lower inflammation, factors associated with weight gain.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in fibre and, therefore, can keep you fuller for a longer period of time. Also, they can help in maintaining regular bowel movement by improving digestion. These foods can effectively slow down the release of sugar and fat into your bloodstream. They are high in potassium and magnesium. Potassium actually helps you get rid of excess water and magnesium helps you replenish the lost minerals in your body. Moreover, bananas can help fight against insomnia and stress, two big factors that can sabotage your weight loss goals. For best results, eat them pre or post-workout as snacks. They will help boost your stamina. Tip to remember: Avoid having more than 2 bananas a day.

Coconut Oil

This oil contains medium chained triglyceride (MCTs) fatty acids that go directly to the liver from the digestive tract and convert into energy. MCTs increase your energy levels and help you burn more calories. Also, being thermogenic in nature, it breaks down easily through the process of metabolism. According to a study published in the journal Lipids, this oil is especially good for losing belly fat. So, rely on coconut oil for achieving your weight loss mission successfully.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds help in getting rid of harmful wastes from the body, detoxifies it and thereby aid in weight loss. These are rich in fibre and gives a sense of fullness for a longer time. They improve bowel disorders and constipation, factors known for increasing your weight. Flaxseeds have a balanced protein to fibre to carb ratio. Additionally, they contain magnesium and potassium, which, as mentioned above, help you get rid of excess water and replenish the lost minerals in your body. Flaxseeds are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids which are effective in fighting against inflammation. , Weigh gain has an association with inflammation, reveals reams of research.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is rich in fibre and low in calories. This vegetable satiates hunger and aids in digestion. Also, it feeds the healthy bacteria in your gut that help reduce inflammation, says a study published in the journal Nutrients. Another weight-loss friendly aspect of this vegetable is that it has high water content. Consuming lots of water-dense foods is linked to weight loss, says Nutrients. The probable explanation is that they make you feel full in lesser calories and make you eat less.

Avocados

According to a study published in the journal Diabetes Care, avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats that can actually prevent body fat distribution around the belly. They do so by regulating the expression of certain fat genes. Also, avocados are high in fibre and can slow down digestive process, keeping you full for longer. They play a significant role in lowering elevated bad cholesterol levels in the body as well. Moreover, they can boost your metabolism and exercise endurance levels, says a study published in the journal Nutrition. Avocados contain antioxidants and oleic acid, that can reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, factors responsible for weight gain.