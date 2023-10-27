4 Nutrition Mistakes To Avoid With The Changing Season

Do you know that seasonal food also helps keep the body clean through detoxification?

It is the best time of the year to cheerfully watch the rainbow in the sky, pull out body-hugging woollens, and, most importantly, indulge in lip-smacking food cravings. With this change in season, we must change our meal and snacking habits to enjoy the best weather gracefully. Unfortunately, while this spell of rain seems to be the best time of the year, it is also a season where we feel sick more often.

This is the apt time for us to eliminate typical mistakes related to our food habits and nutrition combinations to stay fit and fine.

Consuming uncooked/raw food - Eating uncooked food is an instant entry for pathogens into our body, ultimately taking a toll on our health. Indulging deep-fried/oily food - A hot and tempting plate of fried snacks with a cup of tea. In addition, these comfort foods cause bloating and can lead to stomach upset. Overindulgence in street food - As we all know, we crave hot & fried snacks during this season. But this causes digestion issues like bloating, gassiness and fungal growth, leading to food poisoning. Since street vendors do not maintain hygiene, avoiding street foods is safe. Ignoring seasonal produce - Opt only for locally available & seasonal produce of fruits/vegetables/greens as they provide ample immune boosting abilities, are easy on digestion & possess anti-oxidant properties. It keeps us from skin infections we are more prone to during changing seasons. Seasonal food also helps keep the body clean through detoxification.

CERTAIN OTHER DO'S & DON'TS' TO STAY HEALTHY

Do's

Wash hands often. Maintain good personal hygiene. Drink plenty of water to overcome dehydration. Eat moderately to avoid abdominal discomfort. Consume fresh, homemade food and drink boiled or filtered water.

Don'ts

Do not eat heavy and oily food, which can upset the stomach. Staying healthy by enjoying hot, homemade, fresh foods and beverages will make your gut healthier.