Nurturing Fathers: Making Healthier Choices For Your Family's Well-Being

Our fathers are always worried about ordering food online. Here is how you can check the nutritional value when ordering online.

Happy Father's Day 2023: With our growing economy and more women joining the workforce daily, men still need to be the house's breadwinners. What does it mean to be the 'Man of The House' or simply a father? Fathers act as role models and lead by example, teaching their children and preparing them for their life ahead. With the prevalence of easily accessible food available through delivery apps, restaurants and packaged foods, fathers can actively contribute to their family's well-being by making mindful decisions.

Healthy vs Unhealthy

Even the strictest of fathers have their hearts soften when their child asks for a treat. Most often, the unhealthier the food item is, the more children enjoy them. Show your kids that just because it's healthy doesn't mean it can't be tasty too! Fathers are crucial in nurturing their families and teaching healthy lifestyle choices. Dr Meghana Pasi, Nutrition Consultant, MyThali Program, Arogya World, shares some tips for fathers on how to make healthier choices while ordering in, eating out, or buying a packaged product:

Don't Be A Label Rebel: Packaged products can hide many unhealthy elements under attractive Health Claims like Sugar-Free, Natural, Multigrain, Low Fat, etc. Turn the package and cross-check this information in the food label and ingredients list.

Balance That Belly: Learn more about Balanced Meals and teach your children to include all the food groups while picking out what they want. Don't forget that portion sizes are significant too!

Plan With The Family: Engage your kids in meal planning and preparation to make meal time exciting while allowing you to bond and inspire healthier habits.

Skip the Soda: Encourage them to have more natural drinks like juices, coconut water, buttermilk, lassi, etc.

Enough is Enough: Don't force yourselves to overeat; pack away any additional food for later. Make it a point also to share meals instead of ordering a separate meal for each person.

Nurture Nutrition Thinking: Show enthusiasm for nutritious foods, try healthier options of old favourites together, and involve children while ordering food or grocery shopping.

Fire The Fried: Instead of having fried foods, go for steamed, sauteed or grilled ones.

The Snack Hack: Have a bowl of fruits or nuts before heading out to avoid overeating.

With more fathers embracing their role as nurturing figures, we can see a significant impact on the health and well-being of their families. Fathers can help foster this by prioritising nutritional awareness, choosing healthier alternatives and portion control, carefully planning meals, and reading food labels. On Father's Day this year, let's celebrate the nurturing fathers who make healthy choices and create a healthier and happier future for their families.

