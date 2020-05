One of the most obvious benefits Nanchaku has is that it tones your muscles and brings better stability and core strength to your body. .Instagram/ sushmitasen47

Lockdown has led many Bollywood celebs to share their fitness videos on a regular basis. Most celebrities are leaving no stones unturned to inspire their fans with different fitness regimes and actress Sushmita Sen is one of them. She makes sure to keep her social media followers updated with her workout videos. But recently, the former Miss Universe gave us a sneak-peek of her exercise session where she was seen practicing with Nunchaku on her YouTube channel. Also Read - Revealed! Kareena Kapoor’s secret to glowing skin during quarantine

Nunchaku is a martial arts weapon, traditionally used in Okinawan style. It has two sticks connected with a short chain or rope. Sushmita spoke about being diagnosed with Addison’s disease and how she fought it. Her caption says “After I was diagnosed with an auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me…A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years 🙂 To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :)).” Also Read - Stress more common among middle-aged people now: 5 unusual ways to beat the blues

Furthermore, Sushmita Sen got talking about nunchaku and how the art form made her fight the disease. She wrote, “Aggression out, fight back in & pain turned into an art form 🙂 I healed in time, my Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawls& NO AUTO IMMUNE CONDITION as of 2019. :)) Lesson : NO ONE KNOWS YOUR BODY BETTER THAN YOU, LISTEN TO IT. 🙂 There is a warrior in all of us, never give up!!! Thank you to my Teacher Nupur Shikhare for being my rock through this journey 🙂 I love you guys!!! #ShantiShantiShanti #DuggaDugga.” Also Read - Kareena Kapoor swears by suryanamaskar to stay fit and fabulous: Tips for doing it right

AN UNCOMMON AND DANGEROUS HORMONAL DISORDER

Addison’s disease or adrenal insufficiency is an uncommon disorder that occurs when your body is not able to produce sufficient amount of some hormones. In this disease, your adrenal glands which are right above your kidneys, produce very less cortisol and, usually, too little aldosterone. When your body is going through any stress, like fighting an infection, this cortisol deficiency can lead to life threatening Addisonian crisis, which is characterized by low blood pressure. Addison’s disease can occur to people in all age groups and sexes and can be very dangerous.

SYMPTOMS OF ADDISON’S DISEASE

The signs and symptoms of this disease usually develop at a slow pace over several months. In most cases, the disease proceeds so slowly that its symptoms are not visible until an illness or injury occurs. Take a look at the signs of Addison’s disease

Extreme fatigue

Weight loss and decreased appetite

Darkening of your skin (hyperpigmentation)

Low blood pressure, even fainting

Salt craving

Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia)

Nausea, diarrhea or vomiting (gastrointestinal symptoms)

Abdominal pain

Muscle or joint pain

Irritability

Depression or other behavioral symptoms

Body hair loss or sexual dysfunction in women

HOW DOES NUNCHAKU HELP?

Nunchaku, as mentioned above, is a martial arts weapon, which is used in Okinawan style. This is a kind of workout which is very therapeutic in nature and relieves stress easily. It also helps in strengthening your body and makes you more alert. Check out the health benefits of this amazing martial art technique.

Improves creativity

When you practice its moves, the stress levels go down and the flow of your creativity goes up. You find yourself churning out better ideas and it helps you in solving problems in an effective way.

Improves concentration

Practicing Nanchaku helps in improving the coordination in your body. The moves and techniques which are involved in this form of art makes you focus more which enhances your productivity and efficiency.

Increases strength and fitness levels

One of the most obvious benefits Nanchaku has is that it tones your muscles and brings better stability and core strength to your body. It is a great form of cardio workout and encourages weight loss too.

Brings proper coordination

Since Nanchaku strengthens your body and makes it more flexible, it promotes better coordination between your mind and body. This eventually leads you to perform different tasks with proper ability.