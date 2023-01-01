Nothing Magical About December 31: Psychologist Explains How Resolutions Work

As per an expert, magic lies in the mind's capacity to create new narratives for our lives and this date might emerge as an opportunity to do that

We are here in 2023. Many of us might be ready with our health resolutions. For many of us, December 31 is a welcoming threshold where we plan to shed our old skin and transform ourselves into a new person and into a new life. Some of us might have resolved for weight loss, others for mass gain, some for good hair and some aim of getting rid of addictions. However, how sure we are of keeping these promises up till Valentine's? And most importantly, is it healthy to put all pressure on a single day?

As per a quoted expert, there is nothing magical about December 31. The expert said that the magic lies in the mind's capacity to create new narratives for our lives and this date might emerge as an opportunity to do that. The expert said that a resolution can be effective when it is backed by science, patience, and planning.

Mostly our new year's resolutions revolve around weight loss, quitting smoking, and exercising more.

Date on calendar doesn't matter

Intrinsic motivation is driven by an internal reward system. This kind of motivation encourages a person to engage in behavior that brings inherent satisfaction rather than dependent on some external rewards. This kind of motivation is induced by external circumstances and such people act independently and feel that their efforts matter. Science shows that people high on such motivation are more likely to work on their resolutions because the drive to achieve is within them.

Divya Jain, a sport & counselling psychologist (Head - Psychological Services)(Fortis Healthcare) shared her insight on how one must look at the new year's resolution.

She said: "As the new year approaches, it's common for people to try and kick old habits and aim to work towards a healthier lifestyle. However, when it comes to making any kind of change, what matters is not the date on a calendar, but rather the intrinsic motivation of the person. Once people commit to making a change, it's not about making a change a few days or weeks from now but rather from this very moment on."

Make it realistic

Resolutions are easy to make but difficult to follow. As per studies,those who were less successful tended to use more wishful thinking, blame and criticize themselves. The following are some things to keep in mind while making resolutions-

Make realistic promises backed by science Today is the best day to start Break down your target into small parts Be patient Celebrate your small victories and reward yourself If you fail, it's also fine.