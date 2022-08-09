Not Exercise But This Form Of Martial Art Helped Parineeti Chopra Lose Weight

Parineeti Chopra is known for her acting skills, but her fitness journey has also been an inspiring one for many of her fans. Here's what helped her shed the extra kilos.

When we talk about weight loss inspiration in Bollywood, Parineeti Chopra is one celebrity people look up to. Her fitness journey has been an inspiring one and she has never shied away from talking about it. Not just her personality and fabulous acting skills, the actor is also known for her fitness and the massive weight she has lost. The 33-year-old has often shared that she had made her fitness journey fun with activities like dancing and martial arts. She once shared that she learned the martial arts called Kalaripayattu, which helped her lose weight.

What Is Kalaripayattu?

Martial arts are a fantastic method to get in shape and learn self-defence. Martial arts are first and foremost about teaching self-discipline, not about losing weight. Once you accomplish that, you can easily lose weight while also enhancing your quality of life and mental health. One such form of martial arts is Kalaripayattu.

For the unversed, Kalaripayattu is one of the oldest forms of martial arts that takes inspiration from animals. It is acknowledged and respected as the pride of Kerala. The ultimate coordination of the mind and body is the main goal. Kalaripayattu also focuses on specialising in traditional indigenous medical techniques. Important places of religious worship can be found in Kalaris. After finishing the training, one should exercise keep in shape and give themselves an oil massage.

Does Kalaripayattu Help Losing Weight?

For someone to lose weight, it is essential for them to involve cardio and flexibility exercises. Kalaripayattu is a combination of cardio and flexibility exercises that involves a lot of fast-paced movements like punches, kicks, squats and stretches. A single session of this martial art will help you realize that it works every muscle in your body and keeps your heart rate elevated for a long time.

In addition to the training, the Kalaripayattu lifestyle supports weight loss that is already being achieved through vigorous physical exercise. This comprises spiritually emancipating yogic cuisine, yoga, Ayurvedic drugs and massages, and naturopathic therapeutic methods. All of them, along with some grit and resolve, will result in rapid and obvious weight loss.

Other Health Benefits Of Practicing Kalaripayattu

Apart from weight loss, practising Kalaripayattu provides the following benefit:

You may like to read

Boosts flexibility

Kalaripayattu teaches you several adaptable manoeuvres to defend yourself in a battle, just like martial arts do. It is for this reason that this style of martial art is superior to other combat styles.

Strengthens the body

Kalaripayattu is a form of martial art that strengthens the body. Kalaripayattu trainers believe that this practice heals you internally and makes you fit, thus strengthening your overall body.

Makes you energetic

Kalaripayattu involves a lot of quick movements that require you to defend and protect yourself at the same time. When you continue practising it, you naturally get faster and become more energetic.

Improves concentration

Are you unable to concentrate on things around you? When you are a Kalaripayattu student, you learn a lot of things like dedication and determination. It helps you improve concentration levels as well.

Wards off stress

Kalaripayattu is a form of martial art that includes yoga asanas, and one of the most important features of yoga is it helps manage mental health problems. One of the biggest contributory factors that up the risk of mental health conditions is stress. If you are also dealing with stress and want to get rid of it, you can go for Kalaripayattu.