It’s 2020 and you have all the things in the world but time. Yes, gone are the days when people had enough time to wait for things to happen, or come their way. This applies to every sphere of life, be it money, fame, relationship, or even a health goal for that matter. Fitness and weight loss are aims that people want to achieve as quickly as possible. Investing in a long-term diet and workout plan isn’t something that is popular with too many people. While experts say that these can only be long-term plans if you want to take the healthy route, we don’t have the time or mind space for anything with significant duration. So, here we come with a few a few-easy-peasy 15-minute activities that will up your fitness quotient.

Try brisk walking

If you are struggling to hit the gym, then just try taking a quick walk for 15 minutes around your park or the street. And yes, don’t forget to use your arms while walking. The whole exercise may help you burn almost 100 calories. Wow! Now that’s something easy.

Stationary cycle

People often buy gym equipment but fail to make good use of it. If you are one of them then now is the time. In case you own an exercise cycle at home, get on it and pedal it for 15 minutes and see the results. It may burn upto 115-185 calories.

Take the stairs

Do you work in a high-rise building? Avoid elevators for a change and opt for stairs. Yes, it may be tiring for a first few days but the vigorous exercise will help you burn 1.5 calorie per stair climbed.

Dance your heart out

Many people enjoy dancing, if you are one of them then you just got lucky. Turn the volume of your speaker to the fullest (keep a check on the neighbours though) and dance your heart out for 15 minutes. This way you’ll burn around 90 to 100 calories.

Jog on the spot

Jogging may sound boring and tiring. But this apparently boring task won’t seem as tedious as it does during the never-ending commercial breaks in the middle of your favourite TV show or movie. Get on your toes every time there is an advertisement break. Spot jogging may help you burn 45 calories or more.

Just clean it up

Leave everything aside and take a vacuum cleaner in your hands and start cleaning up. Yes, even a vacuum cleaning can help you burn calories. In just 15 minutes of cleaning you can burn almost 100 calories.