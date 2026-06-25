Neymar’s World Cup return sheds light on the gruelling recovery from ACL reconstruction: All you need to know

Neymar returned to World Cup action after nearly two years out completing a remarkable recovery from ACL injury as Brazil advanced into knockouts stages confidently.

Neymar Jr.

Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. took the field in an emotional return to the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 24 when he substituted Matheus Cunha for the Brazil 3 to 0 win over Scotland in the last match of their Group C campaign. It was the first time Neymar has appeared in the World Cup since the initial match of the tournament and his first competitive game for Brazil since the serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in October 2023.

The 34 year old was brought on in the 76th minute as Brazil secured top spot in group C and moved to the knockout stages. The return of Neymar Jr. only lasted a few minutes because of a demanding recovery period which had sidelined him from international games for over two years.

Neymar's World Cup return after injury

Neymar suffered ACL injury during a World Cup Qualifier against Uruguay in October 2023. ACL tears are one of the most serious knee injuries in sports and generally will require reconstructive surgery and extensive rehabilitation. The Brazilian forward also suffered a setback due to a calf injury earlier this year putting his return further back.

Neymar has been back in the team's training base in New Jersey engaging in a personal rehabilitation programme since the group stage of Brazil's campaign. He slowly started on field exercises such as physical conditioning and ball drills eventually clearing him to participate in game action. It was his fourth FIFA World Cup since 2014, 2018 and 2022 when he played against Scotland.

ACL injury explained

According to Dr.Rahul Kumar, Senior Consultant of Joint Replacement & Sports Injury (Orthopaedics), Paras Health Gurugram ACL is one of the prominent ligaments which is responsible for stabilising the knee joint. It links the thigh bone called femur to the shin bone called tibia assistsing with the movement when running, pivoting, jumping and quick direction changes.

The doctor explained ACL injuries are prevalent in sports like football, basketball, skiing and rugby. The ligament can tear if there are sudden twisting movements, awkward landings or a direct blow to the knee. Here are some of the common symptoms of anterior cruciate ligament injury:

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A "popping" sensation at the time of injury Severe knee pain Rapid swelling Difficulty bearing weight Instability or a feeling that the knee may "give way"

Why does recovery take so long for ACL injury?

According to sports medicine experts the recovery process after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction takes quite a long time because the new ACL has to heal, strengthen and merge with the surrounding tissue. Rehabilitation of the anterior cruciate ligament typically involves:

Physiotherapy for improving mobility Strengthening training Balance and stability exercises Running and drills in a progressive manner Monitor before returning to competition

Neymar's return was one of the highlights of the evening though the goals from Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha were a significant boost to Brazil's score over Scotland. The comeback provides a testament to the hardships that can be faced by athletes recovering from a serious injury. With Brazil heading to the knockout stages fans will be hoping Neymar can take his fitness to the next level and help his team in their bid for a sixth World Cup. His return to football's biggest stage is an example of his perseverance, rehabilitation and hard work through the demanding process of recovering from an ACL reconstruction.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or rehabilitation guidance.