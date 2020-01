The end of a year is the beginning of a new one with new possibilities. We make New Year resolutions to change our undesired habits, accomplish new goals and improve our life. While making new resolutions, most people mainly focussed on health – such as to eat better, exercise more, quit smoking or lose weight.

We will be all excited and determined to achieve the set goals, but this excitement often fades after a few weeks and end up breaking our resolutions again. Remember health is our biggest wealth, and there is nothing in our life that is more valuable than good health. So, don’t compromise your health for anything.

Before you start chasing your newly set goals, here are some New Year resolutions you should not think of breaking them in 2020.

Get up and walk

If you have a desk job, you might be sitting more and moving less. Sitting for long hours can have negative effects on health. But don’t let your job take toll on your health. Try to balance both by making a resolution to go short walks in between. Take a 15-min walk at lunch or 5 walking break after every hour.

Quit sugary drinks

Sugary drinks can increase risk of obesity, heart disease, insulin resistance, and cavities. It may sound unachievable but “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”. Start today by cutting one item from the list of your favourite sugary beverages and gradually minimize your intake.

Get enough sleep

Sleep deprivation may increase your risk of weight gain, heart disease, and depression. Don’t delay or shorten your sleep timing for the shake of completing the Netflix series. If you have sleep problem, look for ways to improve sleep quantity and quality.

Sleep requirements vary from person to person, but a healthy adult need between 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night.

Limit screen time

Spending too much time in front of the screen, like phones, computers and TV, has been linked to depression, anxiety, and loneliness. Set a resolution to limit your screen time and spend more time outdoors. This will help improve your health by relieving stress, elevating mood, and even lowering blood pressure.