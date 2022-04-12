Neetu Kapoor's Fitness Will Make You Envious: Here's What She Eats In A Day

Are you looking for some fitspiration? Look no further! Take fitness inspiration from none other than the beautiful, ageless beauty Neetu Singh Kapoor.

A mother of two and a grandmother of one, Neetu Singh Kapoor is known for her acting career she retired at the peak of her career. She is no longer in the spotlight, but she isn't far away from it either. With each passing year, the veteran beauty looks more beautiful than the last year. Did you know that ageless beauty is about to turn 64? Shocked yet? Even at this age, she has managed to look ever-so-gracious with a strict fitness routine and healthy diet.

Now a fitness enthusiast was actually not that into fitness back when she used to do films. She only became interested in keeping herself fit after gaining 25 kilos weight after each of her pregnancies. She once said in an interview that she is in much better shape than when she was younger when she was 68 kilos. So, what did she do to keep her weight in check? Here's everything you need to know.

Neetu Kapoor's Diet Plan

A fit body is the result of an amalgamation of diet and exercise. Like other fitness enthusiasts, Neetu also likes to start her day on a healthy note. She begins her day with a ginger tea, fruit and a brown bread sandwich, she revealed in an interview.

For a mid-day meal, she drinks a glass of fresh juice that helps her get all the nutrients. For lunch, she eats vegetables, salad, and a bowl of yoghurt. Sometimes she has a turkey sandwich or egg white at teatime. For dinner, she has soup or skimmed milk. She tries her best to avoid carbs and stick to healthy snacks like dark chocolate. Since no one escapes a sweet tooth, she also indulges in a dessert once in a while.

Neetu Kapoor's Fitness Mantra

Exercise, according to Neetu, is just as necessary as brushing your teeth or taking a shower. Women gain the most weight during pregnancy and especially after menopause. However, a healthy lifestyle can help you lose that stubborn fat. According to her, the best way to keep your hormones in check post menopause is to keep exercising. Some of the workouts she generally does to keep herself in shape are Pilates, yoga, body blade, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), wiper kettlebell, TRX suspension training, and free FORM Board.

Check Out Her Posts For Some Fitspiration

Inspiring her fans to take a holistic approach to fitness, Neetu Kapoor is seen Yoga with her daughter and granddaughter in these series of photos.

Nothing beats the goodness of plain water, and Neetu Singh Kapoor agrees with us. Check it out!

