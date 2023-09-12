Neem Water On An Empty Stomach: What Happens When You Start Your Morning With Neem Leaves Soaked Water?

Not a big fan of neem leaves? But the amazing benefits that you can enjoy when you start your day with a glass of neem water will leave you awestruck. Read on to know everything.

Neem leaves are definitely not a very taste-buds-friendly herb, but the amazing benefits that these greens can have on your health are worth highlighting. Neem leaves are packed with the goodness of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. They are rich in essential vitamins, and minerals as well. These leaves have been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat a variety of health conditions. Some of these health conditions include managing blood sugar levels (controlling diabetes) and reducing symptoms of arthritis, asthma, and allergies. Today, in this article, we will explain how to consume these leaves on an empty stomach (as a morning drink) and benefit the most from it.

Is Neem Water on an Empty Stomach Good for You?

First thing first, is it okay to drink neem water on an empty stomach? Yes, according to Ayurveda, drinking neem leaves-soaked water the first thing in the morning is always a good idea to begin your day when you are trying to bring inflammation, and bacterial diseases under control. Also, it helps those who are suffering from chronic health conditions such as arthritis and diabetes.

How to make this drink? Neem water is usually made by soaking fresh baby neem leaves in water overnight. This drink is a traditional Ayurvedic remedy that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. Scroll down to learn what good things happen inside your body when you begin your day with neem leaves and water.

The Benefits of Drinking Neem Water on an Empty Stomach

Before you add neem water to your diet as your morning drink, make sure to check these potential health benefits and risks that this drink can have on your body:

Improves Digestion

If you are someone who is having trouble digesting foods properly and dealing with a number of digestive issues, make sure to talk to your doctor and add neem water to your morning diet. This water is packed with astringent properties that can help to cleanse the digestive tract and improve digestion. It can also help to relieve constipation and bloating.

Boosts Immunity

By now we all know how important it is to take proper care of our immune system and help strengthen it with a proper diet. Neem water is the right drink you can add in order to strengthen your immune system. Neem leaves are a good source of antioxidants, which can help to boost the immune system and fight off infection.

Reduces Inflammation

Famous for its anti-inflammatory properties, neem leaves are a great option for those who are suffering from diseases that can cause inflammation. Neem water can help to reduce inflammation throughout the body, which can be beneficial for conditions such as arthritis, eczema, and psoriasis.

Fights Bacteria

You must have heard your naani aka grandmother saying that to fight skin issues caused by bacterial growth, one should use neem. Have you ever asked why? Well, neem leaves have antibacterial properties that can help to fight off harmful bacteria in the body. This can be beneficial for preventing or treating infections such as colds, flu, and urinary tract infections.

Lowers Blood Sugar Levels

Yes, you read that right! People who are suffering from diabetes can add neem water to their morning diet to manage the symptoms associated with this condition. Neem leaves contain compounds that can help to lower blood sugar levels. This can be beneficial for people with diabetes or prediabetes.

Improves Skin Health

As discussed above, neem leaves are packed with antibacterial properties, which is why adding them to your diet can help you fight any sort of skin problems that are caused by bacterial growth. Neem water can help to improve skin health by reducing acne, blemishes, and other skin problems. It can also help to protect the skin from damage caused by the sun and pollution.

Neem Water On Empty Stomach: Are There Any Side Effects?

Neem water might cause side effects including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea, it's crucial to remember that. Additionally, it is not advised for those who are expecting or have liver or kidney illness.

It is vital to consult your doctor before consuming neem water. They can give you advice on the best way to take it and assist you in deciding if it is the correct choice for you.

How much should you drink: For an adult, it is recommended to drink neem water on an empty stomach for best results (for all the health benefits that are mentioned above). You can drink it once or twice a day.

Disclaimer: Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

