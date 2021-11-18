Need Some Mid-Week Fitspiration? Check Out Soha Ali Khan Working Out In This Latest Video

Need Some Mid-Week Fitspiration? Check Out Soha Ali Khan Working Out In This Latest Video

It's mid-week again and Friday is approaching - are you already feeling tired or lazy to work out? If yes, check out Soha Ali Khan giving us major mid-week goals.

Ever-so-energetic and fit, Soha Ali Khan has recently shared a video where she is seen slaying the fitness game. Always raising the bar high, she got back to the grind right after her vacation with her husband Kunal Khemo and daughter Inaaya. The 43-year-old is a fitness enthusiast and keeps sharing snippets of her workout on her social media account.

Giving people some major mid-week fitness motivation, she shared an Instagram reel showing her workout moves. She captioned the video, "Work and holidays often get in the way of working out but it's good to be back." Soha can be seen pulling her knees to her chest while working out on gym equipment.

Check Out Soha Ali Khan Working Out

Soha is seen acing a handstand with her feet propped up on a wall later in the film. Soha also did some mountain climbing exercises while leaning against a wall. Check out the post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Yet Another Video Of Soha Working Out

She captioned the video, "A week of late nights, heavy food and general indulgence lies ahead so it's best to prepare oneself! And @maheshfitnessclub makes it simple to do that - not easy but simple!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

You may like to read

Acing The Military Workout

Captioning the video, "It's that time of the week again and this time it's a military-style workout! Because civilian was just too blah for @maheshfitnessclub," Soha is seen giving it all while working out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Work Your Way To Fitness

Captioning her video, "Never a dull moment during our Wednesday workouts with @maheshfitnessclub! Just when you think you've nailed it there's a twist single leg skipping, tennis ball balance push-ups and what can only be described as snake push-ups! None of these are technical names for the exercises but what's in a name?? as long as it's working!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Never A Dull Workout

Check out Soha nailing this workout like a pro in this video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Sweat It Out

Do you still need more motivation to get moving? If yes, here is another post by the fitness enthusiast working her way to a fit body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)