Natural Vs Fake Ice Cream: Is This Frozen Dessert Safe For Children?

Is The Ice Cream You Love Really What You Think It Is?

An Analysis Of Ice Creams in India: Everyone screams for ice cream. It's creamy, sweet, cold, and oh-so-delectable. Therefore, ice cream is now considered one of India's most popular desserts. However, for most of us, ice cream is equated to churning milk, cream, sugar, and a flavouring agent and freezing it. But is that all that's inside your favourite scoop? After analyzing ice creams, Akshaye Jalan, Founder & CEO of Xume, shares the inside scoop on making the best long-term choices when buying your favourite ice cream.

Churning Out the Truth

Upon examining the "frozen dessert" containers, we found that the packaging had pictures that looked like ice cream, flavour names that sounded like ice creams, and containers that were the same as those containing ice cream. Only when we turned the container over did we find the words "frozen dessert" hiding amidst the ingredient list in a much smaller font?

Natural vs. Fake Ice Cream

Hydrogenated oils are a well-known and documented source of trans fats linked to increased bad cholesterol and heart risk. As a result, they are banned for US foods, with the World Health Organization (WHO) calling for a total ban worldwide in 2023.

The Hidden Secret Behind Sweetness

Twice the sugar of Coke! That's how much sugar one scoop (100ml) of a frozen dessert brand contained: 21.34g vs. 10.6g per 100ml. Excessive sugar consumption is well-researched and linked to many lifestyle diseases, with growing evidence suggesting a negative impact on mental wellness.

All That Glitters Is Not (Necessarily) Gold

Artificial colours! Innocuous sounding colours like Sunset Yellow, which is derived from Coal Tar! Studies have linked it to hyperactivity in kids, one of the main reasons it's banned for infant foods (EU) and food for young kids (UK). In addition, animal studies link it to kidney and liver damage, with a significant US retailer even banning it in pet foods.

Is Ice Cream Safe For Children?

That's the question, and here's the short answer:

All foods, including genuine ice cream, are acceptable only if consumed in moderation (as a rule, stick to 1 scoop at a time). For every ice cream with less milk than water or oil, more sugar than Coke and a Molotov cocktail of potentially harmful additives, some options are also made the way ice cream should be! As a rule of thumb, consumers should go straight to the ingredient list and avoid products which contain hydrogenated fats or artificial colours and additives. Superior ice creams contain enough natural ingredients to flavour, colour and give it the creaminess we all crave and love.

