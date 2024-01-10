Mumbai Marathon 2024: How to Boost Immunity to Run In The Marathon?

How to Boost Immunity to Run in the Mumbai Marathon?

Are you participating in the Mumbai Marathon? Want to know how to boost immunity? Read on to know more about this and you can thank us later!

The Mumbai Marathon draws thousands of eager participants each year, all driven by their unique motivations. For some, it's a chance to challenge personal records and push physical limits. Others see it as an opportunity to promote charitable causes and raise awareness for important issues. The electric atmosphere of the event is infectious, creating a sense of community as strangers come together in pursuit of a common goal. Many people also run to test their fitness levels. Just like youngsters, even senior citizens also participate enthusiastically. If you are one of them who wishes to run the marathon this year then don't worry, we tell you about some vital tips to boost your immunity.

To help us understand the basic tips that you need to follow to take care of your immunity while planning to join the Mumbai Marathon this year, we have with us Dr Chhya Vaja, Internal Medicine Expert Apollo Spectra Mumbai. Scroll down to learn what the doctor says.

Immunity and Running

Immunity plays a crucial role in running, as it protects our body from infections and helps keep us healthy. Long-distance running can temporarily weaken the immune system, making runners more susceptible to illnesses. This is because intense physical activity can overload the body and cause stress, leading to a suppression of the immune response. Therefore, a strong immune system is vital for runners to maintain their overall health and prevent setbacks due to illness.

Ultimately, understanding the importance of immunity in running emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to training that prioritizes both physical fitness and overall health.

Planning For the Mumbai Marathon? Follow These Essential Measures

When it comes to boosting immunity for running, a well-balanced diet rich in nutrients is crucial. Focus on consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables, as they are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that can help strengthen your immune system. Additionally, incorporating probiotics into your diet can promote gut health, which is closely linked to overall immunity.

In addition to nutrition, managing stress levels is essential for a strong immune system running. High-stress levels can weaken the body's ability to fight off infections, so finding ways to reduce stress through relaxation techniques or activities you enjoy can have a positive impact on your immunity.

Getting enough quality sleep is key to maintaining a robust immune system. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to allow your body to recharge and repair itself, giving you the energy and resilience needed for optimal running performance.

Engaging in practices such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, and regular physical activity can help lower stress levels, improve overall immune function, and help you to improve performance.

