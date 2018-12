Super svelte Mouni Roy, who acted in popular soaps like ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev,’ ‘Naagin and Naagin 2’ and many more is a fitness freak. Mouni who debuted on the silver screen with the movie ‘Gold,’ is one of the popular actresses of the television industry. She believes in staying fit and her Instagram account is the proof of it. The gorgeous actress who has charmed the audiences with her attractive looks and charming persona is disciplined about her fitness routine. She swears by stretching to stay in top shape. Mouni keeps on posting her fitness pictures on Instagram where she can be seen stretching to enhance her health. Take a tour of Mouni’s Instagram account and you will also get inspired by her to stay healthy and hearty. So, we tell you why stretching like Mouni is important.

Stretching on a regular basis can help increase stamina. You will be able to enhance your blood flow and get rid of muscle fatigue due to stretching as it tends to loosen your muscles and tendons. By ensuring that your oxygen is efficiently flowing through your blood, you can fight muscle fatigue. This will help you to build endurance. Stretching is one of the wonderful exercises as it will help supply nutrient to muscles, by dealing with muscle soreness and aiding a speedy recovery from muscle and joint injuries. It can also increase your flexibility and may keep injuries at bay. Moreover, stretching can help increase the blood flow to your muscles. You will be able to reduce your post-workout soreness and health.

Stretching can help you improve your posture. Frequent stretching may help your muscles from getting tight and thus, you will be able to correct your posture. If your posture is correct then you will be able to eliminate aches and pains. Not only this, but you will also be able to improve your coordination. It will allow you to maintain the full range-of-motion through your joints and can help you balance. You will be able to carry out your daily activities due to coordination and balance and prevent falls. You will also be able to improve your exercise form due to stretching.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj4LxRSgpNx/

By correcting your muscular imbalances, static stretching can help perform any exercise with better form, and also enhance your performance. It can also be beneficial to help you de-stress. Are you stressed due to your personal or professional life? Is stress taking a toll on your health? Then, you should opt for stretching which will relax and calm you down. Stress reduces your blood flow by causing muscle tension and knots. But, if you stretch, you will be able to improve your blood flow to your muscles to relieve that tension and once your blood gets pumping to your muscles, it reaches your brain and can perk-up your mood. Ta da, you will surely feel better. So, don’t wait anymore and get, set and stretch right away!