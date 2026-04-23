Morning vs evening workouts: Which is safer and more effective in summer?

Healthcare professional notes that at the end of the day consistency matters more than timing. Whether you are an early riser or a night owl the key is to adapt your routine to the summer heat so you can stay fit without putting your health at risk.

Once the summer strikes with its cruelty the idea of working out may seem like a battle against the sun and heat. Eventually with rising temperature and humidity fitness enthusiasts are often left wondering whether to go to the gym at sunrise or wait until the sun goes down. However you should note that the debate around morning versus evening workouts in the summer is not only just about convenience but also regarding safety, performance and health. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that high temperatures and physical activity may put an additional burden on the body unless hydration and timing are addressed appropriately.

Early morning workouts

Early morning workouts are regarded as the safest practice in summer because the weather temperature in the morning is usually lower, air quality is somewhat cleaner and your body does not have to be exposed to heat for an extended period of time. According to Mayo Clinic early morning exercise can help decrease the risk of illness caused by heat while increasing metabolism, uplifting the mood and keeping the day on schedule. Despite its many benefits healthcare professionals suggest warming up properly before working out in the morning to prevent injuries because your body might be a little rigid in the early hours.

Evening workouts

Evening exercises can be a great option for all those who are more active in the later part of the day. Experts say that the evening is when muscle strength, flexibility and endurance are at their best thus increasing performance. The Cleveland Clinic warn the fact that exercising in the summer evening without adequate hydration can still expose one to certain health risks. Additonally the level of air pollution can also increase in the evening influencing the process of breathing during outdoor exercise.

Which is better?

There are advantages and disadvantages to both morning and evening workouts in the summer. From a medical perspective, Dr. Surender Pal Singh, HOD of Physiotherapy Department at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told TheHealthsite.Com that early morning exercise is typically safer than exercising later in the day.

He said, "The cooler temperatures in the morning can increase your body's ability to dissipate heat and also decrease your risk of experiencing illnesses linked to heat. However if you exercise at night there may be a greater chance of experiencing heat related illness depending upon the level of heat and humidity outdoors."

The doctor further notes that while morning and evening workouts have similar physiological benefits with differences between them. "For example cortisol levels are higher in the morning than in the evening so for people who are trying to lose weight may want to perform their workouts during the morning hours," Dr. Singh said. "Whereas individuals who are attempting to build muscle will likely benefit more from working out in the evening due to higher testosterone levels."

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A study published in the Nature titled 'Differential benefits of 12-week morning vs. evening aerobic exercise on sleep and cardiometabolic health' also outline, "Morning exercise (6 8 a.m.) is particularly effective for rapid body fat reduction, lowering plasma cholesterol and triglycerides, and advancing sleep-wake cycle. Evening exercise (6 8 p.m.) is more effective for enhancing vascular function."

Summer workout tips

Here are some tips you can follow to stay active even when the temperature rises without draining and risking your health:

Keep hydrated before, during and after exercise

Light breathable clothes

Do not exercise during peak heat times i.e 12 PM to 4 PM

Pay attention to your body

Quit working out in case you feel dizzy or tired

"The most important factor determining your long term health benefits is consistency not when you work out," Dr. Singh concludes. "Regardless of what time you choose to work out committing to a regular workout schedule that meshes with your comfort level and local environmental conditions will provide you with the greatest potential for long-term health."

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