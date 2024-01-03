Morning Stretches Are Super Important: This Is How Bhagyashree Does Them

"Stretching is important not only for flexibility, but also for adequate blood flow to your body's tiniest muscle," says the actor and fitness enthusiast.

It is important to begin your day with a good stretch, after a long and well-rested night. Stretching exercises are known to rid you of body pain, improve flexibility and when done first thing in the morning, give your body a good boost by working on most of the internal organs and pumping immunity. Depending on the nature of stretching and the type of exercise you do, it can focus on key body points like the stomach, the back, neck, thighs, etc. It can regulate bowel movements, boost your mood and give you the energy to kickstart your day.

Actor and fitness enthusiast Bhagyashree says morning stretches are important "to have a good morning extend into a good day". She adds that some simple bedside stretches can help your back, piriformis and glutes. "They reduce your chances of getting back pain, sciatica, and even gastric gas."

In a post on Instagram, Bhagyashree gives her followers a glimpse of her morning routine stating that mobility involves exercises that one needs to do as soon as they wake up. First, lie down on your back, keep your legs straight. Lift one, bring the knee close to the chest; repeat with the other leg. Then, do another exercise wherein you lift both the legs and bring the knees close to the chin. Hold this position and relax.

Next, move on to another exercise wherein you lift both legs, bend them at the knees and bring them to one side while keeping the spine and upper body straight. Stretch as much as possible without lifting the shoulders and repeat on the other side to work on your pelvic muscles.

After this, you sit upright and bring your feet to the floor. Turn your upper body and face one side as demonstrated by the actor. Repeat on the other side to relieve any kind of lower back pain. Then fold a leg and bring it up, while bending your upper body as much as possible.

"Stretching is important not only for flexibility, but also for adequate blood flow to your body's tiniest muscle, helping them stay healthy. Do these exercises and say 'good morning' to your body," Bhagyashree says.

