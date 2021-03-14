Tired of belly fat? We understand the pain. You’ve probably read about how drinking apple cider vinegar can help you heal your metabolism rate and make weight loss easier for you. Apple cider vinegar is made from apples that are crushed and fermented — creating a host of bacteria. The end product that you drink is apple cider vinegar. This drink not only helps you to get your metabolism rate going, but it is also an excellent drink to lose unwanted belly fat. Given that the fermented drink has several health benefits including weight loss, have you ever thought what is the right time to drink ACV in a day for effective weight loss? Don’t worry! in this article, we will tell you what is the best time to have ACV in a day so that you can get rid of stubborn body fat easily. Also Read - Not all people living with obesity at risk of cardiometabolic diseases: Study

Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss – How Does It Work?

Let’s first understand how drinking ACV helps you in losing weight. The calorie content in apple cider vinegar is extremely low and this drink is known as one of the best detoxifying drinks to get rid of toxins. According to the studies, drinking a limited quantity of ACV every day can help a person lose belly fat by lowering the blood triglycerides. Some studies have also shown that ACV is rich in antioxidants and thus leads to fat-burning. Also Read - How to lose weight fast: Use self-monitoring digital health tools

Drinking apple cider vinegar can also help a person in managing the appetite. How? It helps you feel fuller for longer, which is one of the most important parameters to keep in check when trying to cut down on calorie intakes. But, there is a twist — you can only enjoy the benefits of ACV in getting rid of belly fat with the help of knowing the right time to drink it. Let’s understand more about this. Also Read - “Stop weighing yourself and start measuring your body fat” says Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal

What Is The Best Time To Drink Apple Cider Vinegar — Morning or Night?

Apple cider vinegar is one of the most preferred drinks for everyone who is trying to lose weight. Some drink it early in the morning — empty stomach and see refers drinking it later at night.

According to the experts drinking apple cider vinegar first thing in the morning with some lukewarm water can promote faster weight loss and accelerate fat burning. How? ACV works as a primary agent of detoxification. When you consume a shot of apple cider vinegar early in the morning — you help your body to flush out the toxins of the body and start the day on a fresh note. This habit can also help you to maintain your body’s pH levels, boost metabolism, increase stamina, etc.

In contrast to this, when you drink ACVat night — you actually don’t help your body to lose weight. Drinking ACV right before sleeping does not directly aid weight loss.

How Much ACV Should You Drink Per Day

Given the health benefits of ACV, one should also know that you can’t consume ACV in any quantity you feel like. Experts advise taking 1-2 tablespoons of ACV daily. Also, do not drink it directly — Add 1-2 tbsp of ACV to warm water. And consume this drink daily. Also, make sure to wash your mouth immediately. Why? ACV is a fermented acetic drink and if left in the mouth for a long time — it can cause tooth enamel erosion. Now, coming to the last part of the topic — other than weight loss, drinking ACV can also help with:

1. Managing high blood sugar

2. Resolving indigestion problems

3. Strengthening immunity

4. Apart from all the above health conditions, drinking ACV can also help you with good skin and hair.

So, what are you waiting for? drink apple cider vinegar and get rid of the unwanted stubborn fat.