Millets for Health: Easy Lunch Box Recipe Ideas You Need To Try Today

Parents must embark on the thrilling yet challenging chore of getting their children ready for school as the summer break comes to an end. Finding quick and simple dishes that are both wholesome and delicious food that the kids would gobble up is even more difficult. But don't worry! Here are two simple recipes that are packed with protein and fibre.
Mixed Vegetable Millet Upma
Make sure your kids eat healthily so they have the energy they require for school by whipping up these nutrient-dense treats. So let's indulge in some delicious Ragi Cookies and delve into the flavours of Mixed Vegetable Millet Upma.
Ingredients:
Soaked and boiled
Jowar Millets
Chopped Onion
Chopped Carrot
Chopped Tomato
Chopped Bell Pepper
Oil
Mustard seeds
Cumin (Jeera) seeds
Garlic-Ginger Paste
Salt to taste
Water
Coriander leaves for garnish
How To Make It
Rinse the millets thoroughly and soak it overnight in water and boil.
In a microwave-safe bowl, combine oil, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, onion, carrot, bell pepper, ginger garlic paste, and salt, mix well. In your microwave oven select Micro mode, high power for 3 minutes.
After the beep, remove and add boiled Jowar millet, and tomato, mix well and cook for 4 minutes.
Step 2: After the beep, remove and add boiled Jowar millet, and tomato, mix well and cook for 4 minutes.
Step 3: After the beep, remove and add water, mix well, and cook again for 7 minutes.
Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot with chutney or pickle.
Ragi Cookies
Let's make some yummy, yet healthy cookies using millet.
Step 1: Take a mixing bowl, add melted ghee or butter, and sugar, mix well, and add ragi flour, and gram flour (besan) to make a soft dough, now add baking powder, baking soda, and salt, mix well and make soft balls of it.
Step 2: Shape the balls into cookies and arrange all cookies on a crusty plate.
Step 3: Place the crusty plate on the grill mesh rack in the oven.
On your microwave oven, select Convection mode 180 C temperature, set the time for 8 minutes, and press start to bake the cookies.