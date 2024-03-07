Milk Coffee With Sugar On Empty Stomach: 7 Dangerous Side Effects of Starting Your Day With Coffee Everyday

Milk Coffee: On Empty Stomach Side Effects

Are you a milk coffee lover? Here are the top 7 dangerous things that can happen inside the body when you begin your day with a cup of milk tea with sugar.

Milk coffee on empty stomach side effects: What's common around the globe? The love for milk coffee. A mix of coffee and milk creates a heavenly flavour while also being great for your health. An intriguing aspect of the drink is having it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. Let's look at the reasons why beginning with milk coffee can set the tone for your day.

Milk Coffee On Empty Stomach: What Happens To Your Body When You Start Your Day With Milk Coffee?

Starting your day with a sweet, milky coffee might feel perfectly natural, a beloved routine to kickstart your morning. That said, it poses certain risks that you might not be fully aware of. Let's delve into the potential dangers you could expose yourself to by consuming coffee with milk and sugar on an empty stomach.

Affects Digestive System

One of these hazards is the unsettling effect it could have on your digestion. Having a milky coffee first thing in the morning could lead to acidity, bloating, and indigestion throughout the day. This is especially true for those with delicate stomachs.

Blood Sugar Spike

On top of that, you could find yourself dealing with blood sugar fluctuations due to the added sugar in your coffee. This could leave you feeling burnt out and irritable later on, and extended periods of this cycle could impact your health in the long term.

High-Calorie Rich Drink

Aside from that, the calorie content in a sugary, milky coffee might also encourage weight gain if consumed daily. The fat content from the milk in combination with the empty calories from the sugar might push your calorie intake beyond the recommended limit, leading to gradual weight gain.

Raises Heart Disease Risk

Another concern arising from frequent consumption of such coffee might heighten the risk of heart disease. The saturated fats in the milk might increase cholesterol levels, whereas the sugar could stir up inflammation and oxidative stress, both prominent triggers for heart problems.

Promotes Better Gut Health

Moreover, the high acidity in coffee combined with lactose could disturb the delicate bacterial balance in your gut. This dysbiosis could set the stage for bloating, discomfort, and further digestive issues. Pitch-perfect gut health is necessary for good overall health.

Causes Nutrient Deficiency

Furthermore, having milky coffee first thing in the morning might interfere with the absorption of important nutrients from your breakfast or the meals that follow. For instance, the tannins present in coffee might bind with minerals such as calcium or iron, reducing their absorption efficiency and leading to deficiencies over time.

Extreme Dehydration

Lastly, excessive coffee intake can lead to dehydration, thanks to its diuretic properties. Combined with milk, which can also induce a diuretic response in some individuals, the effect on hydration levels can be significant.

Milk Coffee On Empty Stomach: How To Protect Your Body?

Dear coffee lover, no need to worry about the side effects, just keep in mind a few of the safety precautionary measures that can help you deal with the dangers of consuming coffee on an empty stomach. While you might cherish starting your day with a hot cup of milky, sugary coffee, it is crucial to recognize the potential pitfalls of this practice. Make sure to eat something before having your first milk coffee of the day. Also, ensure your body is well-hydrated.