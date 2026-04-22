Military breathing techniques: A simple way to calm your body during extreme stress

Military breathing techniques may seem simple but this technique can turn into your greatest weapon in times of utter pressure to manage extreme stress.

A soldier in full tactical gear sits calmly in a meditative posture. (Image: AI Generated)

Your body reacts immediately when stress sets in hard whether it is a deadline to be met, a stressful situation or even when it is one of those bad-hair days. But what if a process that is employed in stressful conditions of the military could assist you to relax within minutes? Military breathing techniques refer to controlled breathing techniques adopted by soldiers to remain calm, alert and focused in extreme situations. Several studies have shown that introducing military breathing methods is an easy but effective method to get back in control when the stress levels are at their highest.

Military breathing techniques

Military breathing techniques include box breathing or tactical breathing which is one of the most popular ways. The Cleveland Clinic says that this method can be used to control your nervous system and lessen the body's response to stress. Experts note that military breathing revolves at its core around slow, deep and rhythmic breathing. This sends a signal to your brain to calm down, slowing the heart rate and stabilising your emotions. The concept is closely associated with the response of the autonomic nervous system to regulate breathing.

Box breathing: How to do it

Box breathing is an organized rhythm that helps your body to change from a fight-or-flight state to a relaxed and more balanced condition. Here's a simple guide outlined by Harvard Health you can follow to practice military breathing techniques anywhere:

Breathe in slowly inhaling through your nose for 4 seconds

Hold 4 seconds without breathing in

Exhale slowly through your mouth for 4 seconds

Hold again for 4 seconds

Continue this process for 3 to 5 minutes

How does it work?

Breathing becomes shallow and fast when you are nervous or stressed. Therefore controlled breathing can reverse this pattern. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stress management techniques such as deep breathing are beneficial in acute stress and enhancing overall mental well-being. Some of the advantages of military breathing techniques include:

Alleviates panic and anxiety

Enhances concentration and attention

Reduces blood pressure and heart rate

Assists you in reacting to pressure

When to do military breathing techniques?

Military breathing can be done at any time whether it is just before a big presentation, a tense conversation or even when you are attempting to fall asleep. It is fast, no cost and does not need any equipment. While this technique may sound simple controlled breathing is a scientifically supported method of calming your body and mind. It is important to note that extreme stress does not only affect your mental health but also affects the whole body.

Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told TheHealthsite.Com that not managing chronic stress can raise blood pressure, increase blood sugar and strain the heart. In his words, "Over time, it can lead to headaches, poor sleep, acidity and frequent infections. You may feel tired, irritable or unable to focus. Additionally stress can also increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, anxiety and depression. It also weakens immunity and slows healing."

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