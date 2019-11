A model and an actor, Milind Soman has always given priority to his fitness.And, today, on this 54th birthday, he proves to everyone that age is just a number.

Instead of a gym, Milind Soman would rather spend some time in nature. But despite this, he has always managed to keep himself totally fit. And, today, on this 54th birthday, he proves to everyone that age is just a number. A model and an actor, Milind Soman has always given priority to his fitness. He was, in fact, recently given the title of ‘Ironman’ after he completed the toughest Triathlon in 15 hours and 19 minutes. The best part about his fitness regime is that he doesn’t like confining himself within the walls of a gym. It is always close to nature. He doesn’t take many vacations and, even when he does, he doesn’t ignore his fitness regime. Over the years, he has given us many fitness goals. From running marathons to cycling in the mountains, here some of the fitness mantras that Milind follows.

Running



Not only is running his passion, it is also his favourite exercise. Milind acquired this love for running from his mother, who is over 80 years old and runs marathons even today. He started participating in marathons at the age of 15 and has never visited gyms for abs or muscle tone. Not many people know this, but he prefers running barefoot as he believes that the earth re-energises him.

Yoga



One fitness mantra that Milin Soman swears by is yoga. In an interview to a reputed media house, he stated that he does yoga for peace of mind. He prefers doing yoga in different places as is evident from his various Instagram posts. Apart from peace of mind, regular yoga has also been linked with increasing flexibility, muscle strength, improved respiration and athletic performance, weight reduction and protection from injury.

Healthy Eating



He prefers home-cooked meals and avoids anything that contains oil and processed sugar. He once stated that he prefers to leave in Airbnb rather than a hotel as they give him an option to cook for himself. He carries his own cooking equipment too. In an interview, he stated that he prefers eating Khichdi (porridge) for lunch while traveling. In addition to Khichdi, he also prefers lots of fruits and vegetables instead of meat.

Trekking

Even Milind’s holidays are fitness inspired. Recently, he shared a photo with his fans on Instagram, where he was sitting on ‘Uhuru Peak’, the highest peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, with his wife. His positive attitude towards life has encouraged him to keep moving and achieving new things, regardless of age.

Cycling



Milind believes that cycling should become the main mode of transport in Mumbai. Not only will it help decongest traffic, but it will also improve your fitness. Cycling helps develop leg muscles and abdominal muscles. It regulates blood flow of the body and also detoxifies it.