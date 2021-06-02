What is the one best way to lose weight super fast? Running it is. Yes running is an excellent form of exercise not just to lose weight but also to tone your muscles and build core strength. It burns your calories by targeting the most important spots where your body stores belly fat. To take your running exercises a notch up Bollywood actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is here to help you sport the exercise. Milind Soman has gone back to running five to six kilometres a day after testing negative for Covid-19. Milind posted an Instagram picture running shirtless clicked