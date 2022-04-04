Milind Soman Sets Internet On Fire With Tree Pull-Ups At 56 - Watch Video

Milind states, “Whenever you perform any activity or type of exercise, begin slowly (at any age) – accept and comprehend. Whether you practice yoga, running, swimming, cycling or going to the gym, all exercises to strengthen your mind and balance your mental health."

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of him from Goa, where he can be seen doing tree pull-ups. Scroll down to watch the video.

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman made many jaws drop with his recent video on Instagram. At the age of 56, the actor nailed the pullups session while holidaying in Goa. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a glimpse of what working out during vacation in Goa looks like for him. Donning a casual black round neck T-shirt, the actor can be seen doing pull-ups using the branch of a tree. He captioned it - "Most difficult place to fight lazy must be Goa 😋but you got to be 💪🏽 for just that minute, at least !!!!! Big thank you to that tree for being there, and the crows don't sound happy, but you gotta do what you gotta do !!!! That's life ❤️". Milind Soman's new video is definitely the most motivating and refreshing fitness video on the Internet today. Scroll down to watch it.

Take a Look at The Video HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

In another post, Milind Soman shared his love for healthy foods. In the post, the actor can be seen enjoying a bowl full of quinoa chicken biriyani. The actor says - "I love healthy food as much as I love experimenting, whether its roasted scorpion on the streets of Bangkok, ferns growing by the roadside in Nagaland or, more recently, the delicious Quinoa Chicken Biryani at @westinmumbaipowai 😀 and sometimes I wonder, why do some people think healthy food is boring??" Haven't checked the post yet? Here, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Milind Soman's Mother Enjoying Bicycle Ride At 83

This comes days after a video where Milind Soman's Mother could be seen riding a bicycle went viral on the internet. Milind's mother proved the age-old phrase - age is just a number. The short clip posted on the photo-sharing application showed Milind helping his mother ride a bicycle on a beach at the age of 83. The actor captioned the video clip - "Aai cycling after about 25 years! Keep doing what you love but practice regularly. not bad for 83 years."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

You may like to read

Check some of his old fitness videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

The actor loives bicycling as well. He says this is one of the best workout for his legs and glutes. Check this video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)