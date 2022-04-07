Milind Soman Does This Exercise Everyday For Overall Health And Fitness - Find Out

Former supermodel and actor Milind Soman is known for his fitness. He inspires people with his determination and dedication to be healthy. No matter the situation, he keeps running marathons in minus degrees to stay fit. On his 57th birthday, let's reveal Milind Soman's five fitness mantras which can help everyone lead a disease-free life.

Looking for some Thursday workout motivation? We have got the best for you. Its none other than actor-model Milind Soman. In a recent post, the actor shared one best workout he does to stay safe from getting injured during his workout sessions - can you guess it? Sharing a picture of himself running on a beach, Milind Soman, in his post, rather a long note, talked about the importance of working out every day, the keys to avoiding getting injured, and more.

"The keys to minimizing the risk of injury are regularity of natural movement and moderation. I don't run every day, but I exercise for 15-20min every single day so that I can do whatever I want without getting injured," he wrote.

In the post, Milind Soman can be seen dressed in a green T-shirt and a pair of black gym shorts, running barefoot on the beach with the sprawling waters of the sea in the backdrop. Haven't checked the post yet? Here, take a look:

The actor further wrote: "As you grow older, you naturally get weaker, and the only way to avoid getting weaker is a regular and moderate exercise of basic faculties like strength and mobility..."

Milind Soman also spoke about the importance of Surya Namaskar is keeping future injuries at bay. He wrote: "In my opinion, the best exercise for overall health and fitness is the Surya namaskar - it can be as easy or difficult as you make it, and can help you to strengthen parts of your body that are inherently weak..."

The actor also penned down two basic objectives of Surya Namaskar. Here'e what he says this asana is helpful for:

Good blood circulation, and Being able to move and use your body the way you want.

Why Regular Exercising Is So Important?

Exercising regularly comes with tons of health benefits. From building flexibility to strength, consistency is what is needed when it comes to getting the best results out of your workout sessions. Here are some of the benefits of working out regularly:

Helps in controlling weight. Helps in burning maximum calories. Boosts energy. Keeps severe diseases at bay. Promoting good heart health Promotes better sleep and Improves the physical and mental health.