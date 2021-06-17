When it comes to fitness supermodel and Bollywood actor Milind is a huge inspiration for many. A great physique with toned abs the 55-year-old fitness freak has proved that age is just a number for him. Milind Soman has been sharing his fitness regime on social media in an attempt to encourage fans and followers to exercise and stay healthy. For those who make excuses of no time no space no equipment – the actor wants you to spare just a minute in the entire day to do push-ups. Even when he has no time in the entire day to