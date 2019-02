Many Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone,Sonam Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, walked the red carpet at Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards yesterday. Deepika looked ravishing in her Jean Louis Sabaji couture, which complemented her beautifully-sculpted body. In fact, Deepika nailed it like a queen. The Padmaavat actress was looking stunning in her toned body at the Filmfare Awards, thanks to her disciplined life and fitness routine. This drop dead gorgeous Bollywood beauty, who has blockbusters like ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,’ ‘Ram Leela,’ ‘Bajiro Mastani,’ and ‘Padmaavat’ among others in her kitty, is always in sync with her mind and body. The actor has put in a lot of efforts to get that fitter body. We tell you what Deepika does to lead a healthy life.

Do you know that Deepika is obsessed with running? Running can be fun and high-intensity activity. According to a study published in the Clinics in Sports Medicine, running can have a positive effect on your ticker and may help you keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. You must be aware that running helps you tone your outer thighs, inner thighs, hamstrings, quads, glutes, and calves. So, when you run, you tend to use all the muscles in your legs, buttocks, core, and arms. Running can be a good calorie-burning exercise. It can help you shed those excess kilos. It works on both small and large muscle groups, helps mobilize the fat, and also reduces your visceral fat. Running can also help you strengthen your bones and joints. Various studies that it can help you strengthen your joints and bones. Running helps you cut down your risk of osteoarthritis. Not only this, according to a study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, people who opt for aerobic activity at least five days a week suffered 43 per cent less from upper respiratory tract infections. Also, if runners caught a cold, the symptoms were not so severe. So, just start running and get some fitspiration for Deepika!

Deepika swears by pull ups as well. Pull ups help you to enhance your grip strength. There are mainly vertical movements involved, which can affect certain muscles. Thus, doing reps on a pull-up bar will enhance the grip strength of your hands. You will also be able to strengthen your back if you do pull ups. Having stronger back muscles can lead to a better posture because you can more easily hold yourself up. You will not like to see yourself slouched right? Moreover, it can also help you to cut down those excess kilos. You can always do more reps, more sets and do them faster, which will help you grill your fat. So, just going and start doing it today. This will also help you to strengthen your upper and lower body. You will surely be able to flaunt your toned body like Deepika.