Michael B. Jordan’s workout secrets: A look at his dramatic body transformation over the years

Here's Michael B. Jordan's workout routine and physical transformation over the years, from his slim beginnings to building the powerful physique seen in Creed, Black Panther, and more.

Michael B. Jordan’s workout secrets A look at his dramatic body transformation over the years

Michael B. Jordan is one of the most recognisable Hollywood stars not only due to his talent of acting but also because he has an impressive physique. Ever since intense boxing scenes in Creed, portraying the strong villain in Black Panther and his recent dual role in Sinners, much of the on-screen presence has been played by the change in body image. His strong physique did not occur at once. The actor has, over the years, maintained his workouts, eating and rest to attain his iconic body.

What led Jordan to take his workouts seriously?

Jordan has disclosed that he began to take his physical looks seriously when doing the television series Friday Night Lights. He has always been a sport in school, liked basketball, but now that he has been on camera, he realises the possibility of fitness affecting his career.

He said that watching himself on TV, in advertisements and marketing activities compelled him to take his workouts more seriously. What had become simple athletic fitness became, in time, a regimented training program aimed at gaining power and muscle to suit acting in various performances.

Starting from a slim build

Although he has a muscular appearance at the moment, this was not always the case with Jordan as a fan may know. At the beginning of his career, he characterised himself as naturally skinny and a person who could not easily put on weight and build up on muscles. When he started training in the Creed films, he needed to radically alter his exercise regimen and his eating habits. Initially, it was difficult to perform heavy-weight lifts, and he had to develop strength with time. With constant training, overweight exercises and a strict diet, he finally gained the stamina required in gruelling boxing scenes and even harder roles. His training involved a set of cardio, strength training and endurance based circuit exercises which were focused on various muscle groups. As time passed this strategy helped him in building up of muscles and also enhanced his performance in sports. The main reason why the physique of Jordan appears different every time in the films is that his exercises are specific to the type of character that he is portraying. In the Creed series, he trained on developing the physique of a professional boxer. This involved boxing exercises, ring training, conditioning and stamina training exercises aimed at enhancing agility and stamina. In the case of Black Panther, however, it became more about bodybuilding-type training. It was aimed at gaining more apparent muscle bulk without appearing fat and strong. He was using strength training, specific muscle training and moderate cardio exercises in order to gain the fearsome shape necessary to play the role.

The Lifestyle and diet is a significant factor

Fitness to Jordan is not all about exercises, the diet is as well very significant. When preparing a major film, he is said to consume a number of balanced foods a day that is based on lean protein, vegetables and foods rich in nutrients, which helps in building muscles. He is also a believer in balance. As part of his film work, Jordan enables himself to have the occasional cheat meal, though overall his food intake is healthy. This method can make him remain consistent without being too constrained. During the breaks between filming, he also likes to keep active, as he likes to go swimming, play games, and have fun with his family, which helps him not be so lazy.

With age, Jordan has started paying more attention to the process of recovery and wellness. His daily routine has also frequently covered stretching, meditation exercises, as well as breathing exercises, along with traditional exercises. The story of Michael B. Jordan and his fitness life teaches us that it takes time, effort and practice to achieve a good body. The fact that he used to be a thin young actor but now is one of the most physically impressive stars in Hollywood is evidence that though the results of hard training and a healthy lifestyle can be impressive.

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