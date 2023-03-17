Menstrual Cycle: Stay Healthier By Cycle Syncing Your Workout

Women's energy level depends on what phase of their cycle they are in and that is why it is important to cycle-sync your workout.

A popular wellness trend that has been circulating amongst influencers on Instagram is on how to cycle sync your workouts and whether or not it can benefit your health. Women have different level of energy during the phases of their cycle and this is mostly due to hormonal changes. One way to stay on top of your health is by noticing the kind of workouts and diet that is suitable for each phase so that you do not become exhausted or lack any nutrition. It is natural to struggle to keep up with your routine especially because of the lack of energy which happens due to cyclic changes. This is why experts suggest that women try to make and follow a routine according to their cycle.

What Is Cycle Syncing?

The monthly cycle that women experience comprises of four main phases of flow. It starts with the menstrual phase to the follicular phase, ovulatory phase and luteal phase. The concept behind cycle syncing your workout is very simple. We are simply supposed to do the activities as per the shifts in our body. this way, we can also get the full benefit of the workout. Cycle syncing guides you with workouts and a diet that aligns with the ebb and flow of your hormones and energy with each phase.

Benefits Of Cycle Syncing Your Workout

More energy and stamina

Will let you feel balance throughout your cycle

Will let you understand your body's needs better

Help you stay healthy

Workouts For Different Phases

Here are the workouts that you can do.

First Phase: Menstrual Phase

During the menstrual phase, the level of progesterone and estrogen in very low and this causes a severe lack of energy, feeling of lethargy and fatigue. It is not a good idea for doing heavy workouts during this phase. The best workouts are yoga and walk. Yoga Nidras are also great because they calm you down and kick in the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps you to rest and relax.

Second Phase: Follicular Phase

The day our periods get over is the day the second stage start which is the follicular stage. Progesterone levels remain low but the estrogen levels rise during this phase. In this phase women experience a rise in energy. Women also start feeling like their original self. Here, you can increase the intensity of workouts and also do some cardio.

Third Phase: Ovulation Phase

During the ovulation phase, the estrogen level is at its peak and the testosterone also increases. This is the best phase for intense workout sessions like strength training, cardio or something new.

Fourth Phase: Luteal Phase

During the luteal phase, the hormone levels start to drop again as it is getting close to the menstrual cycle. The tiredness and fatigue will come back and therefore during this time it is not possible to do heavy exercises. Practice yoga, yoga nidras, meditation and stretches.