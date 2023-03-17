Menstrual Cycle: Stay Healthier By Cycle Syncing Your Workout

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
A popular wellness trend that has been circulating amongst influencers on Instagram is on how to cycle sync your workouts and whether or not it can benefit your health. Women have different level of energy during the phases of their cycle and this is mostly due to hormonal changes. One way to stay on top of your health is by noticing the kind of workouts and diet that is suitable for each phase so that you do not become exhausted or lack any nutrition. It is natural to struggle to keep up with your routine especially because of the lack of energy which happens due to cyclic changes. This is why experts suggest that women try to make and follow a routine according to their cycle.
The monthly cycle that women experience comprises of four main phases of flow. It starts with the menstrual phase to the follicular phase, ovulatory phase and luteal phase. The concept behind cycle syncing your workout is very simple. We are simply supposed to do the activities as per the shifts in our body. this way, we can also get the full benefit of the workout. Cycle syncing guides you with workouts and a diet that aligns with the ebb and flow of your hormones and energy with each phase.
Here are the workouts that you can do.
During the menstrual phase, the level of progesterone and estrogen in very low and this causes a severe lack of energy, feeling of lethargy and fatigue. It is not a good idea for doing heavy workouts during this phase. The best workouts are yoga and walk. Yoga Nidras are also great because they calm you down and kick in the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps you to rest and relax.
The day our periods get over is the day the second stage start which is the follicular stage. Progesterone levels remain low but the estrogen levels rise during this phase. In this phase women experience a rise in energy. Women also start feeling like their original self. Here, you can increase the intensity of workouts and also do some cardio.
During the ovulation phase, the estrogen level is at its peak and the testosterone also increases. This is the best phase for intense workout sessions like strength training, cardio or something new.
During the luteal phase, the hormone levels start to drop again as it is getting close to the menstrual cycle. The tiredness and fatigue will come back and therefore during this time it is not possible to do heavy exercises. Practice yoga, yoga nidras, meditation and stretches.
Follow us on