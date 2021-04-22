Menopause is a regular part of aging and occurs when the ovaries stop releasing eggs and menstruation stops. The production of hormones by the ovaries decreases as women grow older. A woman’s body goes through many changes during the years leading up to menopause (perimenopause). The estrogen level gradually begins to decline, which causes irregular menstrual cycle (period). This may be accompanied by hot flashes, sleep problems, night sweats, mood changes, vaginal and bladder problems. “We cannot eliminate menopause from our aging process, however we can take some control over certain decisions we make, to help reduce the intensity of some of the most unpleasant symptoms,” said celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. Also Read - Menopause may increase forgetfulness, lack of attention

“You do not have to train like an athlete, but you do need to start moving your body on a regular and consistent basis,” she added. The Pilates instructor has also demonstrated some exercises combat those unpleasant menopausal symptoms. Her menopause workout include: Also Read - Early menopause ups your risk of osteoporosis by almost 56 per cent: How to deal with it

Moving Squat with Dumbbell – 10 Reps Each

Chest Press + Flye with Dumbbell – 10 Reps Each

Renegade Row – 10 Reps Each

Side Plank Dips – 10 Reps Each

Triceps Kickback – 15 Reps

If you are going through menopause right now or are pre/peri-menopausal, watch the video to work out together with Yasmin Karachiwala. Also Read - Menopause side effects that people usually don’t talk about

Menopause Diet: Foods to Eat & Avoid

Besides exercise, making changes in your diet may also help reduce symptoms and ease the transition. Declining estrogen levels can affect your metabolism and may lead to weight gain. It can also affect your cholesterol levels and how your body digests carbs. Certain foods may help relieve some symptoms of menopause, while others may aggravate the symptoms. Here are foods you should eat and avoid if you are going through perimenopause or menopause.

Eat These Foods

Dairy Products: Hormone changes lead to decline in bone density and increase your risk of fractures. Dairy products, such as milk, yogurt and cheese contain nutrients essential for bone health – calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and vitamins D and K. Studies have also linked dairy consumption to improved sleep and decreased risk of premature menopause.

Food high in omega-3 fatty acids: Some studies suggest that increasing omega-3 intake can decrease the frequency of hot flashes and the severity of night sweats. So, try adding more foods high in omega-3 fatty acids such as fatty fish and seeds like flax seeds, chia seeds and hemp seeds to your diet.

Fruits and vegetables: Increasing intake of fruits and vegetables may also benefit women going through menopause. In some studies, researchers found that menopausal women who ate more fruits and vegetables had fewer hot flashes, better sleep and lower rates of depression.

Avoid These Foods

Limit or avoid intake of added sugars, processed carbs, alcohol, caffeine, spicy and high-salt foods if you are going through perimenopause or menopause. Doing so may help reduce some of the symptoms linked to menopause, such as hot flashes, weight gain and poor sleep.

Processed foods and added sugars can raise blood sugar, which in turn can increase incidence of hot flashes in menopausal women. Experts say caffeine and alcohol can trigger hot flashes in women going through menopause. Higher spicy food intake is also associated with increase in hot flashes and anxiety levels. Researchers have also linked high salt intake with lower bone density in postmenopausal women.