Menopause is a regular part of aging and occurs when the ovaries stop releasing eggs and menstruation stops. The production of hormones by the ovaries decreases as women grow older. A woman’s body goes through many changes during the years leading up to menopause (perimenopause). The estrogen level gradually begins to decline which causes irregular menstrual cycle (period). This may be accompanied by hot flashes sleep problems night sweats mood changes vaginal and bladder problems. “We cannot eliminate menopause from our aging process however we can take some control over certain decisions we make to help reduce the intensity of