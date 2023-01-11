Marathon Runners: Eat Right With This Nutritionist Diet

Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla shares a diet to keep in mind on marathon day!

Marathon training marathon beginner runners diet plan: After a two-year hiatus, the roads of Mumbai will be closed on 15th January 2023, making way for the Marathon runners. Waking up to a chilly morning and yet again lining up at the start line brings excitement and nervousness. While you may be training for a while, the diet accompanying it is equally important, especially a day before and after the run. Mumbai-based Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla shares a diet to keep in mind on D-Day!

Keep In Mind One Day Before The Run

What's the best thing to eat the night before a half marathon?

Protein requirement for 1.8 gm lean body mass Divide protein equally throughout the day Complex carbohydrates throughout the day Fluid: 4-5 litres, can sip on sports drink in the first half of the day and BCAA 9 branched-chain amino acids + electoral (optional if Blood pressure low) in the second half of the day One night prior, you can consume med Gi carbs like 1-1.5 bowls of whole wheat pasta or brown rice. Avoid white rice or refined flour

Run Day

How long should you wait between running half marathons?

A] Pre-run: 1-2 hours prior: low GI carbohydrate with lean protein and calories

What is the best food to eat the day before a half marathon: 2-2.5 tbs oats powder + whey in skim milk or water

Thepla + whey in water

B] 20 mins before the run

One fruit- apple or pear

Three dates

Granola bar ( depending on digestive comfort)

C] How often should you hydrate while running?

1st hour: target 30 gm sports drink in 500-600 ml water + optional BCAA + 1 sports gel every 45 mins

2nd & 3rd hour : 500 ml water + sports gel every 30 mins + optional BCAA

Homemade post-run recovery drink: high Gi carbohydrates + lean protein and calories

Immediately after three dates Followed by one banana + whey powder in water