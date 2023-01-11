Marathon Runners: Eat Right With This Nutritionist Diet

Marathon training marathon beginner runners diet plan: After a two-year hiatus, the roads of Mumbai will be closed on 15th January 2023, making way for the Marathon runners. Waking up to a chilly morning and yet again lining up at the start line brings excitement and nervousness. While you may be training for a while, the diet accompanying it is equally important, especially a day before and after the run. Mumbai-based Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator Karishma Chawla shares a diet to keep in mind on D-Day!
Keep In Mind One Day Before The Run
What's the best thing to eat the night before a half marathon?
Protein requirement for 1.8 gm lean body mass
Divide protein equally throughout the day
Complex carbohydrates throughout the day
Fluid: 4-5 litres, can sip on sports drink in the first half of the day and BCAA 9 branched-chain amino acids + electoral (optional if Blood pressure low) in the second half of the day
One night prior, you can consume med Gi carbs like 1-1.5 bowls of whole wheat pasta or brown rice.
Avoid white rice or refined flour
Run Day
How long should you wait between running half marathons?