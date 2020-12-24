Exercising incorrectly and in the wrong postures causes abnormal loading of the knee cartilage and leads to pain.

Started hitting the gym after a prolonged home stay due to COVID-19 lockdown? Great! But go slow, over-exercising after a long break can take a toll on your knees. Many people are complaining of knee pain as they suddenly became hyperactive and started over-exercising after the unlocking phase, said Dr Anand Jadhav, Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy Specialist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune. Also Read - Feeling too tired to do your usual workout? Try these low-impact exercises instead

Also, the ongoing winter season and colder temperatures have contributed to aggravating knee pain, the expert added. Also Read - Worst exercises to do during your period

The sedentary lifestyle during lockdown took a toll on one’s physical and mental health. Now several people have started taking their health seriously and are exercising to improve their health. But many of them are exercising in the wrong way, which is leading to knee pain. Also Read - Returning to the gym after a long break? Stay away from these 5 high-impact exercises

According to Dr Jadhav, 70% of people in the age group of 40-60 are suffering from knee pain due to hyperactive behaviour and over-exercising after the unlocking phase.

Exercising incorrectly and in the wrong postures causes abnormal loading of the knee cartilage and leads to pain and increased cartilage wear, he explains.

“8 out of 10 patients visiting me recently have knee problems of some form. The knee pain can be felt during rest, whilst walking or exercising, and even at night. People may also experience knee swelling along with difficulty in walking,” said Dr Jadhav in a statement shared with TheHealthSite.

Diet and exercise tips to relieve knee pain

Dr Jadhav suggested that people with knee pain should opt for healthy lifestyle changes for pain relief. Here are some tips shared by him for controlling your knee pain.

Avoid provocative activities

Take simple painkillers as needed

Do daily knee exercises

Go for regular brisk walking

Do lightweight training 2 to 3 times a week and stretching exercises.

Proper warm-ups and cool-downs after exercising are also very important to keep knee injuries at bay, Dr Jadhav noted.

The doctor also cautioned that any exercise must be done under the supervision or guidance of a physiotherapist or a trained fitness or yoga instructor.

In addition, he said, you should also watch your diet and try to keep your weight at optimum levels to reduce excessive loads on the knee joint.

He recommends eating a healthy diet consisting of green leafy vegetables, milk, fruits, beetroot, soyabeans, and fish to keep your bones, muscles, and joints strong. One should also avoid staying indoors for long hours and try to get minimum 20 minutes of sunshine on a daily basis, the expert added.

Things people with knee pain should avoid

Dr Jadhav advises people with knee pain to avoid squatting or kneeling when working, prolonged standing or sitting, and taking long treks and uphill or downhill climbs.

“But people can trek on flat surfaces. Similarly, they can use a stationary exercise bicycle and use a treadmill at a flat level without any incline. These measures go a long way in preventing knee pain,” he asserted.

If the knee pain persists, he suggests seeing an orthopaedic doctor to look for the status of knee cartilage, assess the severity of any wear, and also any associated meniscal tears.