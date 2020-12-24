Started hitting the gym after a prolonged home stay due to COVID-19 lockdown? Great! But go slow over-exercising after a long break can take a toll on your knees. Many people are complaining of knee pain as they suddenly became hyperactive and started over-exercising after the unlocking phase said Dr Anand Jadhav Joint Replacement & Arthroscopy Specialist Apollo Spectra Hospital Pune. Also the ongoing winter season and colder temperatures have contributed to aggravating knee pain the expert added. The sedentary lifestyle during lockdown took a toll on one’s physical and mental health. Now several people have started taking their health