Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner: Manisha Rani lifts the winner trophy. Scroll down to know the key components of her fitness and diet plan.

Jhalak Dikhhlaja Winner: After an intense run of three and a half months, Manisha Rani, a wildcard entry contestant, has finally lifted the winner's trophy of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Sony TV's popular dance reality show. A video clip that is making rounds on the internet shows Manisha proudly holding up the trophy, marking her victory. This win is even more special as she is the second wildcard entry to achieve this accomplishment in the show's history. Despite stepping into the scene midway, the former Bigg Boss OTT participant won over the hearts of audiences and judges alike with her remarkable dance moves.

Manish Rani Inspired Fitness And Diet Plan For Weight Loss

In this article, we take a look at the key components of Manisha Rani's fitness and diet plan that helped her with weight loss.

Consistent Workout

At the core of Manisha Rani's fitness strategy lies her unwavering dedication to a consistent exercise routine. She employs a balanced regimen of cardio, strength training, and agility workouts, critical for the vivacity her dances showcase.

Yoga and Meditation

Coupled with her physical workout, Manisha takes a balanced approach, focusing on mental health through yoga and meditation. These techniques help her maintain composure, agility, and precision in her dance.

Following a Healthy Diet Routine

Manisha's diet is a medley of nourishment-rich foods, moderated portions, adequate hydration, and a healthy mix of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Her balanced approach fuels her dynamic lifestyle.

Healthy Morning Routine

Manisha commences her day with a hearty breakfast of oats garnished with fresh fruits, nuts, and a touch of honey, supplying her body with long-lasting energy and vital nutrients. Manisha's mid-morning munchies include a portion of almonds or a fruit smoothie, providing her with a non-heavy energy lift. Her lunch typically consists of lean proteins, a generous helping of salad, and whole grains, rendering her satiated and sprightly for the day ahead.

Hydration and portion are the two other major components of her fitness routine.

