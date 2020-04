Mandira Bedi, who is considered to be one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood, is back again with yet another easy home workout routine to inspire fans to stay fit during lockdown. The actress recently shared a 12-minute full body circuit workout that can be easily done at home during the quarantine period. She posted the video with the caption, “#day259 12-minute circuit. Repeat 5 times for a great 1-hour workout!” Also Read - Stay active to live longer: Best fitness games that can make exercise more fun

Mandira Bedi, who is currently following the 365-day fitness challenge, mentioned in the captioned that she has completed 259 days. Also Read - Fitness tips: Here’s how to exercise with knee pain

In the video, Mandira first explains about the routine saying that it is a high-intensity session. Then she begins the workout with different variations of squats. She then continues the workout with a mix of lunges and squats, jumping jacks, simulated skips, scissors sideways, and planks. She ends the 12-minute workout with more jumping exercises. Watch the video here – Also Read - Practise Yoga with PM Modi during coronavirus lockdown

Benefits of Mandira Bedi’s 12-minute circuit workout

Mandira Bedi included different types of exercises in her 12-minute circuit workout. Now, let’s take a look at the benefits of these exercises:

Squats

It is a high-intensity exercise that targets several muscles in your upper and lower body simultaneously. Squatting can help strengthen your core, decrease your risk of injury, burn calories, strengthen and tone the muscles in your lower body, boost your exercise performance, and more. Once you master the basic squat, you can try many different types of squat variations by including weights, like barbells or dumbbells, resistance bands, or yoga balls.

Lunges

This popular strength training exercise can help strengthen, sculpt, and tone your body, while also improving your athletic performance and overall fitness. This resistance exercise will target the muscle groups in your back, hips, and legs. Among the many benefits, lunges can help reduce body fat, improve overall stability, strengthen your back and core muscles, and correct imbalances and misalignments in your body to make it more symmetrical.

While stationary lunges target your glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, side lunges work your inner and outer thighs. Side lunges may help to reduce the appearance of cellulite. You can also try waking lunges, reverse lunges, twist lunges and a mix of lunges and squats.

Jumping jacks

Jumping jacks are an efficient total-body exercise that works your heart, lungs, and muscles at the same time. Specifically, it targets your glutes, quadriceps and hip flexors. Besides raising your heart rate, jumping jacks can help you in gaining strength and agility as well as improve your bone health.

For a 150-pound person, a single two-minute session (approximately 100 repetitions) of jumping jacks may help burn around 19 calories, say experts.

Planks

Practicing planks everyday can give tons of benefits to your body. Do just one plank pose every day and it will improve your strength, physique, and mood. Plank works all major abdominal muscles, while also strengthening your shoulder, chest, neck, glute, quadriceps, and back muscles. The benefits of doing planks include: