What Happens To Your Body When You Walk Every Day

Is walking a complete exercise? Expert talks about what happens when you walk every day. Read on to know everything.

How much should you walk every day? Can walking help in reducing weight? what are the benefits of walking every day? Today, we will understand the basics of 'walking' and how it helps you in your daily life from Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness.

First things first: any kind of action that gets your body moving, your heart beating and your blood pumping count as exercise. By that very definition alone, walking is exercise. There's a reason that it's recommended to everyone because human beings were built to walk. But is that all walking does, or is it a complete exercise? Surprisingly, the answer is yes. Walking can actually be a really effective and underrated form of exercise that does wonders for your body.

Health Benefits of Walking Daily

For starters, it can help build a baseline, especially for those who have not previously been active or those who are on the brink of starting a running routine. Walking every day can help keep your weight, health and calories in check.

Moderate exercises like walking have been long touted to help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It improves your breathing form and can help manage various lifestyle conditions like hypertension, joint pains and muscular pain as well.

But that is not all. Merely walking for 30 minutes every day can improve fitness in a huge way. It improves your posture, burns fat, improves cardiac health and helps work on all the major muscles in your legs. There can be mental health benefits too. Walking every day can alleviate depression and fatigue, and positively improve your mood, ensuring a stress-free and happier living.

From a long-term perspective, exercise like walking can reduce the risk of chronic diseases, improve endurance, circulation and much, much more. The results are the same for men and women so it works for everyone!

My suggestion? Change your 'settings' when you walk to get the most out of each workout. Challenge your body constantly so this complete exercise delivers better results. Walk in the park, take a hike, add some elevation on your treadmill or simply walk up floors.

Simply the act of putting one foot in front of another over a period of time can have wonderful results. The choice is yours you can either sit in one place and listen to music or a podcast, or you can do that while moving your body and burning a lot of calories, improving your posture and kick-starting your personal fitness journey.

Remember, it's not about just doing it, but doing it right.