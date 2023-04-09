Managing Children With Disabilities: 6 Best Exercises For Specially-Abled Child

Exercises for Children with Disabilities

Dr Puja Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist & Co-founder of Continua Kids shares easy exercises that can help a uniquely abled kid to live a better life.

Dyslexia, dysgraphia, ADHD, and dyscalculia are some common disabilities found in children. These health conditions can make life tough for kids at school and also for daily life. They can have serious issues in understanding commands because their brain works differently. If your child is one of them, then this article is for you. Today, we will talk about some amazing exercises that uniquely disabled children must add to their daily life in order to help their brains function better. These exercises not only help them to stay active but also serve as a means to connect with them in a more meaningful manner.

Exercises For Uniquely Abled Kids

Depending on the child's health condition and need, a parent can formulate some activities such as simple exercises, that can help their child understand better and learn faster. Here are a few simple solutions that parents can keep in mind when trying to work with kids who learn differently.

The below-mentioned simple exercises are backed by experts and have proven appropriate for uniquely abled children. However, a parent must consult a doctor to understand the exercises that are right for their child. Why so? It is because the result of the exercises totally depends on their specific abilities and needs. Here are a few ideas for exercises that can help children with cognitive disabilities develop their skills and abilities:

Sensory Exercises

Sensory exercises involve stimulating the senses of a kid. These senses include -- touch, sight, and sound. According to the experts, sensory exercises for uniquely abled kids mostly include playing with different textures, colours, and shapes, listening to music, smelling different scents etc. An example of such a type of exercise is bubble wrap walking. A bubble wrap walking can help provide a sensory experience and help with gross motor skills.

Fine Motor Exercises

Fine motor exercises involve using the small muscles in the hands and fingers to perform tasks. Fine motor exercises include colouring, drawing, cutting with scissors, playing with small objects like beads or blocks etc. One such exercise is a sensory bin. In this type of exercise a parent can use materials filled with materials such as sand, rice, or beans can provide a tactile experience and promote fine motor skills.

Gross Motor Exercises

Gross motor exercises involve using the larger muscles in the body to perform tasks. Gross motor exercises include jumping, running, climbing, playing catch etc. One such exercise can be a balloon volleyball. In this, the child is made to play with balloon volleyball which can help improve hand-eye coordination and gross motor skills.

Cognitive Exercises

Cognitive exercises help children with cognitive disabilities develop their thinking skills. Cognitive exercises include memory games, matching games, puzzles, sorting exercises etc.

Example: Memory games: Playing memory games, such as matching cards or identifying objects from memory, can help improve cognitive skills.

Socialization Exercises

Socialization exercises help children with cognitive disabilities learn how to interact with others. Socialization exercises include role-playing, group games, cooperative activities etc.

Example: Music and movement: Dancing and moving to music can improve gross motor skills and promote socialization.

Physical Exercises

Physical exercises help children with maintaining their overall physical health, improve balance, flexibility, and relaxation, and may also help reduce anxiety and stress. Physical exercises include playing in parks, dancing, yoga, etc.

Example: Stretching exercises: Stretching exercises can help improve flexibility and overall physical health.

It is essential to work with a qualified therapist or educator who can design exercises tailored to each child's specific needs. They can also help track progress and make adjustments as needed.

Inputs for the above article have been shared by Dr Puja Kapoor, Paediatric Neurologist & Co-founder of Continua Kids.