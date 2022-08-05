Manage Your PMS Symptoms, Reduce Period Pain Through Cycle Syncing Workouts

In cycle syncing workouts, you have to do specific exercises on different stages of the menstrual cycle. Read on to know more

Dealing with your period is a literal pain and when it comes along with severe cramps, PMS, hormonal imbalances and acne, then it makes it even more difficult to take. Do you require heating pads or tablets of ibuprofen during your periods every month? Try cycle syncing workouts and you won't be needing these things anymore. Though signs like mood swings, irritability, pain are common, you can maintain mental and physical sanity during these days just by cycle syncing your workouts around different stages of your period cycle. This can help you in reducing period pain and managing your PMS during those days.

In cycle syncing workouts, you have to do specific exercises on different stages of the menstrual cycle. Read on to know the different stages we go through in a single menstrual cycle and what exercises would be best to perform at each phase.

Phases of menstrual cycle

To sync your workouts around your cycle, it is important for you to know about different phases that your body goes through during menstruation.

TRENDING NOW

Menstruation phase: The first stage of periods is the menstrual stage under which the egg from your previous cycle has fertilized and thus your uterus lining sheds due to drop in the estrogen and progesterone which causes cramps, bleeding and you might feel weak and heavy during this phase.

The follicular phase: This is the second phase of the menstrual cycle. It begins with your menstrual cycle and ends with ovulation. The estrogen levels begin to rise, and you will see your energy levels go up.

Ovulation: This phase occurs around the 14th day of your cycle. The egg is released, and the estrogen levels are at peak during this stage.

You may like to read

Luteal phase: This phase occurs after ovulation but before menstruation. The progesterone hormone levels are increased during this phase.

Sync your work outs for each stage

Menstruation phase: Intense exercises are to be avoided during this time. You should go for something light and effective like yoga, stretching, relaxed breathing exercises or you can opt to go for walks.

Follicular phase: It is the time for intense workouts, take advantage of your rising energy levels. You can effectively do high impact exercises during this time. This needs to be done with warmups and cool down time and with right guidance from an expert.

Ovulation phase: Your energy levels are still at the peak. It is the time for you to go for workouts like squats and deadlifts. Make sure to not put intense pressure on your knees as women have more risk of getting ACL (Anterior cruciate ligament) injuries during this phase.

Luteal phase: The rise of progesterone levels makes your muscles and ligaments relaxed. It is important to stretch carefully before you go for high impact exercises. Low impact exercises like swimming, brisk walk or Pilates are suggested during this stage.

Conclusion

The physical and mental changes that happen during menstruation affects our social life. It is important to keep a track of your menstrual cycle and indulge in physical activities accordingly. You should not be rough on yourself at any phase. Know how much your body can take and work out accordingly. Symptoms like mood swings, tender breasts, food cravings, fatigue and irritability are the common symptoms of PMS that you feel during your cycle. But if the pains and discomforts are too high and not able to take it, it is advisable to see your doctor. It is equally important to take care of your mental wellbeing during your cycle. Keep a track of your moods as well along with your physical cycle.

The article is contributed by Dr Swathi Reddy (PT), Consultant Physiotherapist and certified diet counsellor and MIAP, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru.

RECOMMENDED STORIES