Man Lost 54 Kgs In 6 Months: Here’s How He Beat Obesity

The man had started experiencing breathlessness and joint pain due to obesity. This popular weight loss technique helped improve his quality of life.

Obesity is a rising problem worldwide and it is also one of the main factors for increasing cases of many serious diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and even some cancers. Are you struggling to lose weight with traditional methods? A 29-year-old man, who used to weight 190 kg and BMI of 75 (a BMI over 30 is considered obese), lost 54 kg in six months. What did he do?

The man had started experiencing breathlessness and joint pain due to the progressive weight gain. Despite several efforts, he couldn't get rid of the excess weight. Finally, doctors at Yashoda Hospitals suggested lap mini-gastric bypass to him. Following the successful bariatric surgery, he lost 54 kg in just six months.

His has recovered well post the operation and is showing no signs of any complications. He has also achieved significant relief from joint pains and breathing issues, resulting in a tremendous improvement in his quality of life, the hospital said.

What is mini-gastric bypass bariatric surgery?

Bariatric surgery is a collective term for weight loss surgery that reduces the body weight by making changes in the digestive system. Such procedures have gained popularity in recent years. Among the various types of bariatric surgery, the gastric bypass has been acclaimed as the best weight loss technique as it gives the greatest weight loss in both short and long-term.

"Mini-gastric bypass (MGB) is a short, simple, successful, laparoscopic gastric bypass weight loss surgery. The popularity of MGB lies in the fact that it is a minimally invasive, quicker and technically easier method with lowest complication rate (2.9 per cent) and negligible mortality risk (about 0.5 per cent)," said the doctors at Yashoda Hospitals.

Talking about this case, Dr. Kona Lakshmi Kumari, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, Minimal Access GI Surgeon, Metabolic & Bariatric Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals said, "Obesity is a severe problem that is on the rise, and few people are able to control it or treat its associated diseases only via diet and exercise. The 29-year-old man was unable to lose weight with traditional methods and in turn was resorting to either over exercising or starving herself. We immediately planned mini-gastric bypass bariatric surgery. Mini-gastric bypass (MGB) is a restrictive and mal-absorptive procedure as it reduces the size of the stomach, restricts the quantity of food intake and limits the absorption of food in the intestine."

India is known worldwide for its advanced medical facilities and promising technology for gastric bypass surgery and is now emerging as a medical hub for patients looking for affordable, accessible, and efficient low-cost bariatric surgeries.

As per the recent survey reports, MGB procedures are on constant rise in India with an average increase of 15-20 per cent every year.

