Mamata Banerjee weight loss explained: How did West Bengal Chief Minister lost this weight ahead of 2026 election result?

Mamata Banerjee has drawn attention in the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal election results, with many observers noting that the chief minister appears leaner during campaign appearances and public roadshows. Scroll down to know what's behind this massive weight loss.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 4, 2026 7:16 AM IST

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This is not just another assembly election. The 2026 West Bengal polls are being seen by many as a test of democratic sentiment and public voice. While much of the attention has focused on CRPF deployment, security arrangements, and EVM strongrooms, another detail has quietly drawn attention Mamata Banerjee appears visibly leaner in the run-up to the election results.

There has been no official statement from the chief minister or her medical team about any specific weight-loss plan. But health experts say that the physically demanding and emotionally intense nature of election campaigning can often trigger temporary weight changes.

Election Campaigns Can Trigger Stress Hormones

Yes, you read that right! While elections are all about democracy and public views being demonstrated with their power of voting, the ones campaigning in the elections face serious challenges with managing their basic lifestyle habits along with the political work. In the final leg of campaigning, Banerjee addressed meetings, held strategy sessions, and even completed a nearly six-kilometre roadshow through Kolkata - an intense public schedule that reflects the physical demands of election season.

In this article, we take a close look at what caused this massive weight loss.

Can Election Campaigns Lead To Weight Loss?

Yes, it can, and there are tons of scientific reasons why! Studies show that one of the major cause of a sudden weight loss is stress and poor lifestyle routine. In case of Mamata Banerjee, the election campaigns were both physically and mentally exhausting. Studies also suggest that fFor high-profile leaders, the pressure often intensifies in the final days before results, some of the most common causes of weight loss especially during the elections are:

1. Irregular eating patterns

Political leaders often move between rallies, meetings, roadshows, interviews, and strategy discussions. This can mean delayed meals, smaller portions, or missed meals altogether.

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2. Increased physical activity

Long hours of walking, standing, travelling, and speaking in public can significantly increase daily energy expenditure. Banerjee's six-kilometre Kolkata roadshow is one recent example of this physically demanding campaign style.

3. High stress levels

Election periods bring enormous psychological pressure public scrutiny, political uncertainty, media attention, and responsibility for party performance.

Stress can influence appetite, digestion, sleep, and metabolism, all of which may affect body weight.

How Stress Affects the Body During Elections?

The human body responds to prolonged stress by releasing hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline.

In intense phases like election campaigns, this may lead to:

Reduced appetite in some individuals Faster energy use due to prolonged activity Poor sleep quality Digestive discomfort Physical fatigue that can affect eating habits

For some people, these factors may cause visible weight loss over a short period.

Did Mamata Banerjee Lose Weight Because of a Diet Plan?

At this stage, there is no confirmed public evidence that Banerjee followed a deliberate weight-loss diet, workout plan, or medical programme. However, in her past interviews, the CM mentioned her daily routine - Scroll down to know it all.

Mamata Banerjee's Usual Fitness Routine

The current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her strict fitness routine and disciplined, simple lifestyle, which she credits for her health and energy. While there are no specific reports of a dramatic, sudden weight loss, her sustained, active routine and careful diet help her maintain her weight.

Here are the key aspects of Mamata Banerjee's fitness routine:Daily Treadmill Sessions:

She reportedly walks 5 6 km on a treadmill every day, regardless of her busy schedule. Active Campaigns: During election campaigns, she is known to walk several kilometers on foot. Dietary Habits: She is described as a picky eater who avoids oily and spicy food. Her typical diet includes simple food like flattened rice (puffed rice), tea, and fruits. Walking Backward (Retro Walking): She has been seen practicing backward walking to improve balance and engage different muscle groups. Wearable Fitness Tech: She has been spotted using multiple fitness trackers simultaneously specifically a Whoop strap, Apple Watch, and Oura Ring to monitor health data like heart rate and sleep patterns.

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