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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 4, 2026 7:16 AM IST
This is not just another assembly election. The 2026 West Bengal polls are being seen by many as a test of democratic sentiment and public voice. While much of the attention has focused on CRPF deployment, security arrangements, and EVM strongrooms, another detail has quietly drawn attention Mamata Banerjee appears visibly leaner in the run-up to the election results.
There has been no official statement from the chief minister or her medical team about any specific weight-loss plan. But health experts say that the physically demanding and emotionally intense nature of election campaigning can often trigger temporary weight changes.
Yes, you read that right! While elections are all about democracy and public views being demonstrated with their power of voting, the ones campaigning in the elections face serious challenges with managing their basic lifestyle habits along with the political work. In the final leg of campaigning, Banerjee addressed meetings, held strategy sessions, and even completed a nearly six-kilometre roadshow through Kolkata - an intense public schedule that reflects the physical demands of election season.
In this article, we take a close look at what caused this massive weight loss.
Yes, it can, and there are tons of scientific reasons why! Studies show that one of the major cause of a sudden weight loss is stress and poor lifestyle routine. In case of Mamata Banerjee, the election campaigns were both physically and mentally exhausting. Studies also suggest that fFor high-profile leaders, the pressure often intensifies in the final days before results, some of the most common causes of weight loss especially during the elections are:
Political leaders often move between rallies, meetings, roadshows, interviews, and strategy discussions. This can mean delayed meals, smaller portions, or missed meals altogether.
Long hours of walking, standing, travelling, and speaking in public can significantly increase daily energy expenditure. Banerjee's six-kilometre Kolkata roadshow is one recent example of this physically demanding campaign style.
Election periods bring enormous psychological pressure public scrutiny, political uncertainty, media attention, and responsibility for party performance.
Stress can influence appetite, digestion, sleep, and metabolism, all of which may affect body weight.
The human body responds to prolonged stress by releasing hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline.
In intense phases like election campaigns, this may lead to:
For some people, these factors may cause visible weight loss over a short period.
At this stage, there is no confirmed public evidence that Banerjee followed a deliberate weight-loss diet, workout plan, or medical programme. However, in her past interviews, the CM mentioned her daily routine - Scroll down to know it all.
The current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is known for her strict fitness routine and disciplined, simple lifestyle, which she credits for her health and energy. While there are no specific reports of a dramatic, sudden weight loss, her sustained, active routine and careful diet help her maintain her weight.
Here are the key aspects of Mamata Banerjee's fitness routine:Daily Treadmill Sessions:
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