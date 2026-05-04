Mamata Banerjee seen wearing three fitness devices in viral video: What do a Whoop, Apple Watch and Oura Ring reveal about health during 2026 election season?

Why is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wearing three fitness devices? Read on to know the real truth behind this.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 4, 2026 8:45 AM IST

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Mamata Banerjee News: As India eyes the 2026 West Bengal election result, in a recent video that has gone viral, the current Chief Minister of the state Mamata Banerjee was seen wearing three different fitness devices, including the Whoop fitness tracker, Apple Watch and Oura Ring, at the same time. Her pictures with "Triple Wearable Setup" were shared on social media, leaving users curious about this fitness trend.

Why Is Mamata Banerjee Wearing Three Fitness Devices?

At the age of 71, the current West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the middle of one of the most physically and emotionally demanding campaign seasons of her entire political career. While the focus of this election has been on the fact of whether democracy will dominate the state this year or not, some have noticed an unusual sight where the CM could be seen with multiple wearables -- and this has naturally raised health questions.

Why Banerjee's Health Is Being Discussed Right Now

Over the past few weeks, many observers have noted that Mamata Banerjee appears visibly leaner during campaign appearances. And according to the experts, this has led to a sudden weight loss issue for her. Banerjee's massive weight loss has sparked public curiosity not because there is any official health concern or medical disclosure -- but because election campaigns can be physically draining, especially for older leaders. As per experts, intense political fights such as the one West Bengal is witnessing this year, the health deterioration of the CM may have been triggered by:

Long roadshows and public walks Hours of standing and speaking Irregular meal schedules Sleep disruption High emotional pressure Constant travel and crowd exposure

Experts who cross-checked the reason why Mamata Banerjee was seen wearing three different types of fitness devices, have stated that for a leader in her seventies, that kind of sustained intensity - the one that 2026 assembly election has caused, can affect energy levels, recovery, sleep quality, appetite, and even body weight.

Why Leaders May Use Health Wearables During Elections

Fitness trackers are no longer only for athletes. These devices are being used for tracking not just step counts or things that atheletes track, but also for basic health parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, stress levels, etc. In high-pressure environments like elections, wearables can help monitor:

Resting heart rate Sleep quality Recovery from physical exertion Daily activity load Physiological stress signals Heart rate variability (HRV), which can reflect how the body is coping with stress

What do the above-mentioned three types of fitness devices track? According to the experts, These devices can track:

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Heart rate Movement and step count Calories burned Walking distance Workout intensity ECG and irregular rhythm alerts on supported models Deep sleep, REM sleep, and sleep duration Resting heart rate Heart rate variability (HRV) Overnight body temperature trends Blood oxygen levels Daily readiness score

Because one among the three devices is worn on the finger, where blood flow signals are often clearer, it is particularly valued for sleep-related physiological data.

Can Election Stress Affect Weight And Energy?

Yes, election season can cause immense stress and tension to the ones who are marked as the candidates. And over the years, studies have shown that stress and tension are one of the most common causes of sudden weight loss. Here are the top few points to note about what election can cause:

Change in appetite Irregular digestion Problems with metabolism Can affect the candidates' sleep patterns Can disrupt hydration habits

In high-pressure phases such as elections, these factors can sometimes lead to visible short-term weight changes. And in order to track the other health parameters, one needs to keep an eye on the basic sections mentioned-above.

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