Male Athletes Could Be At A High Risk For Ruptures; Here's Why

A study suggests that male runners lacking energy may have a more increased chance of fractures.

According to a new study, male runners who do not get enough energy from their diet may risk stress fractures. The study's outcomes will be shown at the annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Atlanta, Ga.

Male vs Female Athletes

"To control pressure ruptures and optimize body composition, bone fitness and hormones all male sportspersons (including the recreationals) should be briefed on the significance of adequate caloric and nutritional infusion," said MD Melanie S. Haines, lead researcher of Massachusetts General Hospital in the Boston, Mass. Haines said female athletes with poor nutrition risk low bone density and stress fractures.

How Was The Research Conducted?

Researchers enlisted 16 female athletes and 15 male non-runners ageing between 16 to 30. Their bone density was assessed along with blood hormone levels and body composition. They discovered that athletes' lower leg outer covering bone density was lower. This may increase the risk of stress fractures in male runners, which occur in this outer covering of bone. In addition, lower weight, muscle mass, and lower levels of hormones associated with fat mass (such as leptin and estrogen) were associated with less bone strength in the lower leg.

Malnutrition Affecting Bone

"For the improved paces of physical workout it was speculated that the male sportspersons were not getting sufficient nourishment and calories for their bodies. Malnutrition affects in adverse impacts on bone and hormones. So simply getting enough calcium and vitamin D isn't enough; other micronutrients and macronutrients are necessary," notes Haines.

Conclusion

Hormones are essential for bone health and strength. Conversely, abnormal hormone levels in the body can contribute to low bone density and increased fracture risk. The Endocrine Society recognizes several risk factors for weak bone strength in young men, including being underweight or very overweight, a diet low in calcium, low vitamin D and testosterone levels, and eating disorders.

